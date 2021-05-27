South Dakota recorded 34 new COVID-19 infections in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,004.
The number of active cases dropped to 416.
Yankton County saw its total number of cases amended downward by one to 3,105, and the total number ever hospitalized was also reduced by one to 170. No new recoveries were reported (3,060 total), putting the number of active cases at 11.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1) and Turner (+1) counties. Meanwhile, new hospitalizations were reported in Charles Mix (+1) and Turner (+1) counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal showed 146 new infections. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,249.
