Bottled Up

Seeking a rare soda bottle, unstoppable “Bottle Guy” Tom Askjem returned to Yankton to dig at the site the former Schenk Funeral Home at Fifth and Cedar Streets.
Recently, the former funeral home — an arts-and-crafts shingle-style home that has sat at 216 W. Fifth St. in Yankton since in 1904 — was purchased and transported to a new location just outside Springfield.
Emily VanDerhule, church administrator of the United Church of Christ (Congregational) that owns the property, was familiar with Askjem’s work and called to see if he was interested in excavating any portion of the site before any earth-moving equipment went to work.
“I didn’t even really think about it, initially, when they were moving the funeral home to Springfield,” she said. “But then when someone said that it had been a hotel before that, before the funeral home, that’s when I was like, ‘I bet there’s some major potential treasures under there for somebody like Tom.’ I just randomly texted him, and said, ‘Is this Bottle Guy?’”
VanDerhule added that she loves the history of Yankton.
According to a press release from the church, funeral director A.G. Schenk, purchased the home in 1923 and moved his business there, where it remained until 1986. Before 1923, it was the summer home of William H. Edmunds, son of the second governor of the Dakota Territory Newton Edmunds, and was built on the site of a hotel that dated back to pioneer days.
“There was a huge, long building that stood at the corner of Fifth Street and Cedar Street where the sidewalks meet and it went back about 100 feet, and about 40 feet east of the sidewalk,” Askjem said. “There was a bird’s eye map I found of town that showed the building here, and that was from 1875.”
Everything he found during the dig indicated that the structure had been a hotel or a business.
“We found some soap dishes, some water pitchers, Worcestershire sauce bottles, condiment bottles and some alcoholic containers — wine bottles and a whiskey flask — crockery and some medicine bottles from Marshalltown Iowa,” Askjem told the Press & Dakotan. “Everything dated back to, I’d say, about 1875-ish, mid to late 1870s.”
A fragment of a bottle from the Lorenz & Wightman Glass Company, dissolved in 1874, was a good indicator of the age of the pit, he said.
As for the particular type of bottle he hoped to find — a Schnauber soda bottle — Askjem only found fragments.
“Fred Schnauber had the first bottling works in the Dakotas. It would have been ‘Yankton D.T. (Dakota Territory),’” Askjem said, indicating the embossed mark on the bottom of a broken Schnauber bottle. “They are just hard to come by. I’ve dug or recovered maybe 100 lots in Yankton so far. I think out of roughly 115 pits I’ve dug here, I’ve found maybe five soda bottles — the early ones I’m looking for.”
The pit Askjem found this time was likely a waste pit, but the better finds are usually in the old outhouse pits, he said, judging by the fact that much of what was found was broken.
He held up a piece of broken Schnauber bottle.
“This was broken and that’s usually why they discarded them. If someone had seen this laying intact in the trash pit — even a local kid — they could have picked it up and brought it to the bottle works for a nickel,” he said. “But no one’s going down the outhouse pit for a nickel.”
However, the pit did yield some interesting crock fragments. Bottles were made for single use and were discarded, but crocks were kept for much longer, Askjem said.
“What’s fun about the crockery was that it was reused. They could have hauled it in from wherever and had it for a while,” he said. “This piece in particular (the remains of a white crock with blue markings and the number six painted on the side) was possibly Civil War era. Unfortunately, with the crockery, they usually only threw it out once it was broken.”
A portion of a 3-gallon crock he found likely predated the Redwing stoneware made in Red Wing, Minnesota, beginning in 1861.
Anyone who has a site they’re interested in having Askjem check out or if anyone has Yankton bottles, particularly a Schnauber soda bottle, Askjem said he is working on a bottle book and would be very interested to see and perhaps photograph any variants he’s missing.
“When I first started, I was just looking for something cool,” he said. “Now, I like piecing the story together, and even some of the broken fragments have found value on a historic level.”
For more information, message Tom Askjem on Facebook.
