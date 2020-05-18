Yankton voters will have an opportunity to hear the views of the five city commission candidates at a forum that will be live-streamed beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.
Members of the local media will each conduct 10-minute conversations with the candidates on issues related to city infrastructure, COVID-19 recovery, quality of life and entrepeneurship.
The candidates include Bruce Viau, Sean Wamble, Ben Brunick, Stephanie Moser and Tony Maibaum.
Chris Hunhoff, Onward Yankton president, will host the event and introduce the media panel.
Anyone may watch the forum live on Onward Yankton’s Facebook page. It will also be recorded and available through Election Day, June 2. Mount Marty College has provided space for the debate, though it will not be open to spectators due to COVID-19.
