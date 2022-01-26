Yankton’s Catholic parishes are preparing to embark on a journey of reflection to discern a decisive theme for the life and mission of the Catholic church — and people of all faiths are invited to participate.
The entire process, which will take two years, began last fall with an invitation by Pope Francis to all parishes to participate in what is being called the “Synod on Synodality,” an opportunity for every individual to listen to the Holy Spirit and share what they hear.
According to the Vatican’s website, “By walking together and together reflecting on the journey made, the Church will be able to learn from what it will experience which processes can help it to live communion, to achieve participation, to open itself to mission.”
Also, though synods are often associated with the Catholic faith, this effort seeks broader input.
It’s a Catholic thing and a human thing, Fr. Bob Lacey, associate pastor for the Yankton parishes of St. Benedict and Sacred Heart, told the Press & Dakotan.
“It’s open to all believers,” he said. “That’s Catholics, non-practicing Catholics, people of goodwill — anybody.”
A synod is an opportunity to sit down together and listen to one another to come to a conclusion. Participants listen to what the Holy Spirit speaks in the heart of each believer as to what’s needed in the church today, Lacey said.
“It’s specifically to hear the voice of the Holy Spirit, across the whole spectrum of the Christian people, and to do that as unfiltered as possible,” he said. “If there’s ever anything that has been strongly impressed on your heart by God, we’d like to know.”
There will be a survey online available from Feb. 1-28 and paper forms and drop boxes available at each of Yankton’s Catholic churches.
“The paper survey would be available for a person to take and prayerfully go through it and return it to the parish,” he said, noting that every parish across the diocese will be participating in some fashion.
“That’s kind of the beauty. It’s not just a one size fits all but is individualized per region, per diocese,” Lacey said.
There will also be an in-person event scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Sacred Heart Parish, in which participants can work on the questions together and in groups.
“We’re going to sit together, pray and listen to the Holy Spirit speaking,” he said. “I’m going to take a brief time and pray a little, reading from Scripture, spend some time of quiet reflection, and then we’ll split up into small groups and have a discussion, ‘What was I hearing from God? What have I been hearing from God, that the Holy Spirit wants to say?’”
Lacey added that the synod is not an opportunity to rate things like the pastor, the quality of church singing or liturgy.
“It’s not a referendum on which items of faith need to be changed,” he said. “What it’s really asking is, what has God been speaking to the depths of your heart, and what is needed in the church today?”
The event in which the church is engaged is big, yet simple, Lacey said.
“I really want people to know that we as a diocese are ready to listen,” he said. “I think, we, as a diocese and a whole church, are really far more able to listen than maybe we have in the past.”
———
Surveys will be available from Feb. 1-28. Participants are encouraged to take the online survey. A review copy of the questions may be downloaded at www.sfcatholic.org/synod/.
Those unable to access the online survey can pick up a paper survey from the south and east entrances of Sacred Heart Parish and the main entrance of St. Benedict Parish. There will be a drop box there to leave completed paper surveys.
Verbal input/surveys will only be taken as part of the Jan. 30 event.
