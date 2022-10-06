SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), which represents Long Term Care Centers across South Dakota, held its annual Fall Convention Sept. 27-29, 2022.
The SDHCA takes pride in awarding the following individuals for their exceptional service and dedicated commitment to the long-term care profession.
The following area South Dakota individuals were recognized and honored at the SDHCA 71st Annual Fall Convention Awards Lunch.
• Social Service Award – Kristen Birgen, Centerville Care Center, Centerville;
Scholarship Recipients — Arianne Gabato, Good Samaritan Society, Wagner; Chris Sternhagen, Bethesda Home, Beresford.
Mark B. Deak, SDHCA Executive Director stated, “Congratulations to our award recipients and all South Dakota’s long term caregivers who continue to strive every day to provide the quality of care that our elderly and disabled South Dakotans expect and deserve.”
South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA) is a statewide not-for-profit association, representing nursing centers, assisted living and senior living centers that provide long-term care to the citizens of South Dakota.
