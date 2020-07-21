When Gregg Huether returned to Yankton for a visit, he joined family and friends for an unusual bonding experience.
From his home in North Carolina, Huether spent the past year organizing a project with Habitat for Humanity of Clay and Yankton Counties in southeast South Dakota.
He recruited volunteers to work with him on building the home at 703 Linn Street while he was in Yankton this summer. Reggie and Alicia Gadsden and their three children will live in the home, slated for completion around Christmas.
Huether works as a Christ Lutheran Church administrator in Charlotte. The Habitat work represents his belief in Christian outreach to improve lives, he said.
He saw his Yankton visit as a perfect opportunity to help a deserving family. “I wanted to see my mom, other family and friends while I was in town, but I also wanted to make this a Habitat time,” he said.
Huether holds a long history of working on similar projects, and he wanted to give back to the Yankton community.
“I’m very passionate about dealing with hunger and homelessness, and I’ve worked with Habitat for years,” he said. “I wanted to take on a local project in my current hometown of Charlotte, a national project in Yankton where I grew up, and an international project in El Salvador where I have worked with Habitat homes for years.”
Huether’s offer drew immediate support from the Habitat for Humanity of Clay and Yankton Counties chapter, said Executive Director Rebecca Meier. She served as a liaison, along with construction supervisor Rick Cheloha.
“Gregg contacted us last fall to see if this was something doable, and we were completely on board with it,” Meier said. “Things picked up with COVID in April, but Gregg and the other volunteers decided they were moving forward. At the same time, we were playing it by ear — especially as the time got closer and plans were moving ahead.”
Huether didn’t take the responsibility lightly. “It took such courage for Rick and Rebecca and the board of Yankton and Clay counties to allow us to do this. We tried to respect their trust,” he said.
All parties decided to move forward despite the pandemic, Meier said.
“Our end goal was that everyone remained safe,” she said. “One of the major things for us was that the work was being done outdoors, in the sun and fresh air. It made us a lot more comfortable about it.”
Huether said safety precautions were implemented in his planning. Those measures included social distancing, the use of masks where possible and desired, and the partnering of workers where needed to reduce the interaction with other crew members.
When he and his wife arrived in Yankton, Huether and his volunteers — which included family and friends from around the nation — descended on the vacant lot where the house would stand. In a matter of days, they performed what would normally take much longer for a single worker.
The rapid progress stunned Meier. The crew, which ran about 10 members each day, started Monday morning with the flooring. By Thursday noon, they had put up the frame and completed their work.
“They had (a total of) 13 volunteers over four days,” Meier said. “We have a partnership (with businesses) where their volunteers work on a house for one day. Here, the crew was committed to four straight days. We’ve never had volunteers work an entire week straight.”
Habitat for Humanity board member Cullen Wilson also noted the work ethic and spirit of the volunteers. “I was asked to lead a devotion (at the work site), and I was super impressed with the group,” he said.
As part of his devotion, Wilson drew on Ecclesiastes 4:9, where God says, “Two people are better than one, because they get more done by working together.”
In the same way, God wants people to work together in order to share the burden and to accomplish more for the glory of God, Wilson added.
The Linn Street home marked the local Habitat chapter’s first use of volunteers since the pandemic started, Meier said.
“There were questions of whether this (project) was going to happen, but they came in and totally blew my expectations away,” she said. “They were a great group of people to work with — all very driven. I literally feel God put them here.”
The weeklong project included another moment of Christian outreach, Meier said.
“Gregg’s church in North Carolina makes quilts (as a ministry),” she said. “They didn’t know our family in Yankton, but they still made these beautiful handmade quilts and presented them to Reggie and Alicia. It was a really special moment that everyone will remember forever.”
Huether said he wanted the project to serve as encouragement for others to volunteer and to serve others.
“This is all the hand of God,” he said. “I didn’t do anything but put out a Facebook post inviting anyone to join us, and the people responded. We had such an outpouring of support, from people who worked on construction to people who brought us lunch and refreshments.”
Huether wants to visit the house if completed when he visits at Christmas. He also wants to undertake an annual Habitat project in Yankton.
The Yankton project has fueled his belief in the dignity of each person, he said.
“I believe every person deserves a roof over their head, clothing on their back and food in their belly,” he said.
“Their lives are so much better when they don’t have to worry about those things. I will remain dedicated to that belief until I’m no longer on this earth.”
