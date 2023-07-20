PIERRE — At their June meeting, the South Dakota Transportation Commission directed $75 million towards local governments to enhance bridge structures.

“These local bridge projects will enhance the economic vitality throughout our state and provide critical connections for South Dakotans,” said Mike Behm, SDDOT Director of Planning and Engineering. “The Transportation Commission is prioritizing safe bridges and is helping local governments to make that happen.”

