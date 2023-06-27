Nebraska Supreme Court

Left to right, lower row, Nebraska Supreme Court judges and when they were appointed: Hon. Lindsey Miller-Lerman (1998); Hon. Michael G. Heavican, chief justice (2006); Hon. William B. Cassel (2012). Upper row: Hon. Jonathan J. Papik (2018); Hon. Stephanie F. Stacy (2015), Hon. Jeffrey J. Funke (2016); Hon. John R. Freudenberg (2018).

 Courtesy Photo

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is among 12 states whose population is at least 20% people of color yet whose highest state court is devoid of any racial or ethnic representation.

That’s according to the latest analysis of state Supreme Court diversity by the Brennan Center for Justice, which reports that, overall, high State Court benches across the country fail to reflect the racial, ethnic and gender diversity of the communities they serve.

