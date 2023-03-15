The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
• Cherrie Hauff, 57, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Dustin Uehling, 47, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold.
• Jenny Bodan, 28, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for simple assault (domestic).
• Amber Bagola, 27, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for violation of a no-contact order prior to a court appearance.
• Ayden Frick, 18, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tevita Tomasi, 25, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for possession of marijuana (1/2 pound to less than 1 pound), possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1 pound or more), possession of marijuana (1-10 pounds) and possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1/2 pounds to less than 1 pound).
• A 17-year-old Yankton male was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less).
• Dayna Peterson, 32, Freeman, was arrested Wednesday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter and on warrants for driving under the influence and simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.