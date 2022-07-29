PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Human Services has partnered with GetSetUp to offer thousands of free interactive online classes to South Dakota residents ages 60 and older.
Taught by older adults to older adults, the 4,000-plus interactive classes can help seniors remain physically, mentally and socially active and offer a wide variety of life enhancing opportunities covering topics in categories including: aging, art, business, cooking, creativity, finance, health, employment, languages, performing arts, technology, travel and many more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.