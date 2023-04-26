Yankton Lions Club collects used eyeglasses, sunglasses, and hearing aids throughout town.
The items collected are donated to the S.D. Lion’s Foundation, cleaned and catalogued by inmates at the S.D. Women’s Prison, and ultimately delivered by Vision Optometric Services to Humanity (VOSH.org) to people worldwide who can neither afford nor obtain such care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.