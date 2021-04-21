MMU Gets Back Into The Earth Day Spirit

Mount Marty University (MMU) is getting back in the Earth Day spirit this year.
After the COVID-19 pandemic put plans on hold last year, the Green Lancers Club will be back in action tonight (Thursday) in conjunction with this spring’s ‘Adamah Symposium.
The main highlight will be the recorded symposium where Director of Campus Ministry Jordan Foos sits down with Dan Misleh, the founding executive director of the Catholic Climate Covenant based out of Washington. The two discussed the Covenant’s Catholic Energies project, meant to spur more discussion within the Catholic Church regarding climate change.
The video of this will be made available on the Mount Marty Campus Ministry Facebook page starting today Thursday.
Green Lancers Club president Lacee Fedeler told the Press & Dakotan that activities have also been planned for students as well.
“For the student population, we’ll also be doing a ‘make-and-take succulent pot’ event starting at 7 p.m.,” she said. “We have a couple terracotta plants. People can stop by, paint them, make them their own and then have succulents for them to choose from. It’s a neat little activity for a little take home craft to celebrate Earth Day.”
The crafting event will take place at Benedict’s Café on the MMU campus.
She said that this will be the club’s return to celebrating Earth Day after a one-year disruption.
“(In 2019) we did ‘Earth Week’ so each day we celebrated a different element — fire, water, air and things like that,” she said. “With COVID this year, we kind of dialed back and only did Earth Day since not a lot of things are available at the moment.”
Fedeler said that the group has still been pretty active throughout the 2020-2021 school year.
“We did do two activities in the fall,” she said. “We partnered with Keep Yankton Beautiful and we cleaned ditches. Later, we planted flowers downtown in some of the large flower pots that you see. We had quite a good turnout for it being COVID and in the middle of the semester where it’s crazy for students.”
She said the club continues to see growth each year, though.
“We get more and more students joining the club and more interested in what’s going on on campus in regards to going green,” she said. “We make little strides each year, so we’re really excited.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.