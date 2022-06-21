Democrat Bengs Seeks Major Upset In US Senate Race

At 6-foot-8, Democrat Brian Bengs stands heads and shoulders above any political gathering.
But in his first run for any office, the Aberdeen man has also gained national attention in his effort to unseat Republican John Thune, a three-term U.S. senator for South Dakota.
The race holds national implications far beyond the Rushmore State’s borders and its nearly 900,000 residents. Thune currently serves as the Minority Whip, or the second-ranking Republican in the Senate. Should he win re-election and the GOP regain the Senate, Thune would likely become the Majority Whip or even Majority Leader.
But Bengs says it’s time for a change.
“My message is there’s a lot of problems in this country, and John Thune isn’t really addressing them. He’s a career politician, and I’m not,” Bengs said during a recent media interview in Yankton.
Bengs has served in the military, as a lawyer and as a college professor. He claims Thune has become beholden to special interests and his national political aspirations.
“I’m not for large corporations and multimillionaires, but I’m for the regular folks that live the day-to-day life and make the economy go,” Bengs said.
He said he has begun attracting national attention for his campaign.
“I started calling a lot of folks outside the state, getting the word out,” he said. “The national media is now saying, ‘Oh, yeah, there is this other guy besides John Thune.’ I’m working to get more attention.”
Bengs entered the U.S. Navy immediately after graduation. After completing his military service, he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and earned his law degree. After passing his bar exam, he entered the U.S. Air Force where he spent 19 years serving across the U.S. and in Japan, Germany, Kuwait and Qatar.
He was selected by the JAG Corps to attend the George Washington University Law School for a master’s degree in international law. He has taught at the U.S. Air Force Academy, NATO School in Germany and the International Institute of Humanitarian Law in Italy.
He has retired from the Air Force, and he and his family live in Aberdeen where he serves as an assistant professor of criminal justice at Northern State University.
Thune has amassed millions of dollars in campaign funds, but Bengs said he remains optimistic he can tap seed money.
“We have figured out the sum, but we’re not sharing the price right now. It’s a lot more than we have now,” he said. “To the extent of getting the money flowing, I think we’re on the cusp of making it happen.”
Bengs has challenged Thune to a series of debates in South Dakota communities with a population greater than 10,000, which would include Yankton and Vermillion. The debates would give residents a chance to see and hear the candidates in a face-to-face forum on the issues, Bengs said.
Bengs favors term limits, with no more than 12 years in office. He used the example of the military, which rotates assignments to keep people from corrupting the system while also creating an influx of new people and fresh thinking.
In terms of South Dakota voter registration, Bengs acknowledges the heavy GOP advantage with 288,395 members compared to 150,678 Democrats; 140,784 independents or no party affiliation; 2,664 Libertarians and 1,378 with other parties.
“There is the registration disparity, but Republicans make up slightly less than 50% of the registered voters in South Dakota. And we have a split in the Republican Party,” he said. “We have the Democrats, independents and disaffected Republicans who see the need for change. I can give them that change.”
WHERE HE STANDS
• WEALTH TAX: Bengs calls for a wealth tax as a form of tax relief for the middle and lower classes.
“There should never be the situation where the billionaires or large corporations are paying less (in taxes) than the small business on Main Street or the teacher, farmer, fireman or policeman,” he said. “It’s immoral to let that happen.”
Under Bengs’ plan, a federal wealth tax of 2% would apply to households worth $50 million to $1 billion. The wealthiest 75,000 households in America would pay two cents for every dollar above $50 million. The 740 American households worth more than $1 billion would be subject to a 3% wealth tax.
• INFLATION: The combination of inflation and high gas prices has emerged as both U.S. and global problems, he said, noting the record profits of oil companies. He blamed price gouging as a problem in addition to other economic factors.
“When the price of fuel is higher than it should be, it affects deliveries to the store, farmers in the field and so many other things down the line. Everything costs more,” he said.
Congress can play a role in addressing the problem by attacking price gouging, he added.
In addition, Bengs pointed to the problems arising from the concentration of supplies and services in the hands of a few corporations. “We have big meat, big ag and big tech,” he said.
• SEDIMENTATION: During his Yankton visit, Bengs talked about the problem of Missouri River sedimentation, particularly in Lewis and Clark Lake. He called for immediate action through dredging, although there hasn’t been a consensus among parties which action to take.
“The federal government should allocate to the Corps (of Engineers) the money and they should dredge it to ‘X’ depth, and the problem is solved,” he said. “It’s a matter of politics. And with (Thune as) the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, he should have done something.”
• GUN SAFETY: With recent mass shootings around the nation, Bengs said he is often asked about gun safety.
He supports the Second Amendment for gun rights but also believes action needs to be taken in response to gun violence. He has found support for red flag laws, background checks and raising the age of owning certain types of weapons.
While filling out forms for purchasing firearms may mean a slight delay, he said it’s a small inconvenience compared to the benefits of greater public safety.
• AGRICULTURE: The federal government’s role’s in agriculture should serve as a partnership, helping farmers and ranchers maximize the value of their land and operations, he said. He supports ethanol and, if feasible, greater use of 30% ethanol blend.
• NATIVE AMERICAN RELATIONS: Bengs called for recognition of tribes as sovereign entities. He plans to visit all South Dakota reservations during his campaign, speaking to members as well as leaders. In particular, he plans to speak with the Native veterans because of their unique place in the tribe and their role in their culture.
During his visits, Bengs wants to learn from Native Americans their needs and their thoughts on the federal government and its role, what has worked and what can be done better.
• FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Bengs has visited Ukraine during his military career and strongly supports the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) role in fighting Russian expansionism. He noted the desire of Sweden and Finland to join the alliance.
NATO worked well following World War II, lost some of its purpose and cohesiveness following the fall of the Soviet Union, and has regained its strength and unity in the face of Russian threats, Bengs said.
NATO has provided a model around the world, and China watches NATO closely, Bengs said. A strong NATO and other alliances can help deter Chinese actions against Taiwan and other nations, he said.
Bengs believes he holds a strong background for dealing with national defense and international relations.
• ABORTION: The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hand down its decision at any time on a Mississippi abortion case that could change or even overturn Roe v. Wade. If so, Congress and/or state legislatures could be drafting new laws in the wake of the high court’s decision.
Bengs identified himself as pro-choice, recognizing the diverse feelings on the issue. In addition, he said his stance reflects South Dakotan’s decisions on the abortion issue in 2006 and 2008 elections.
Based on those votes, South Dakotans don’t want unrestricted abortions but do want it allowed in some cases, he added.
