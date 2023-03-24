City May Consider Rental Code
Pixelbliss - stock.adobe.com

The Yankton City Commission has decided to take a closer look at the question of whether or not Yankton needs a rental unit standards code.

After the last City Commission meeting, the Press & Dakotan reported that a Yankton resident expressed concerns during public comment time regarding the city’s lack of rental housing codes and consequent lack of recourse for tenants whose landlords refuse to make repairs.

