City May Consider Rental Code

The Yankton City Commission has decided to take a closer look at the question of whether or not Yankton needs a rental unit standards code.
After the last City Commission meeting, the Press & Dakotan reported that a Yankton resident expressed concerns during public comment time regarding the city’s lack of rental housing codes and consequent lack of recourse for tenants whose landlords refuse to make repairs.
“There are numerous problems — plumbing, heating, leaking roofs,” Pat Grant told the commission. “I’ve personally experienced all of those and so have many of our fellow citizens. Yet, we have absolutely no recourse in Yankton. Other cities, including our sister city of Vermillion, have codes and they have an enforcement mechanism so a renter can have some place to go when there is a problem.”
She asked that the city consider implementing a code for rental housing, as Vermillion and other municipalities have done.
“I can tell you from firsthand experience and from conversations with other renters that there are serious problems,” she said. “When these people try to speak out to get a roof fixed or to get a furnace that works in the winter, they hit a brick wall.”
Grant did not cite specific examples.
Angela Waldner, community engagement director for Yankton’s Rural Office of Community Services (ROCS), was also present at the meeting to show support for Grant. As an agency, ROCS helps individuals seeking housing and can also help qualifying individuals cover rent.
“If we assist, all of the units have to meet the state guidelines,” Waldner told the Press & Dakotan. “So, we do send folks out to check the boxes: lead paint (free), the safe living conditions, operating windows and doors, smoke alarms, things like that.”
However, if issues of needed repairs arise after a tenant moves in, that is between the tenant and landlord, she said.
“From an agency standpoint, I think that it’s beneficial for the tenants to know that they do have a safety net out there,” Waldner said. “If living conditions do deteriorate in the establishment that (a tenant) is in and the landlord is unwilling to make those repairs, they (would) have somewhere they can turn to, to help them get over these roadblocks or barriers that they’re facing.”
Jesse Bailey, executive director of Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, said that his agency works with many property managers in town to find good, affordable housing for its clients when they are ready to start over, and Pathways uses a checklist from the South Dakota Housing Development Authority to vet potential rentals. He noted that his agency has never had to withhold rent due to a landlord’s refusal to adhere to the standards in the checklist.
“It’s nice to live in a space where you feel dignified. We want everybody to have that,” Bailey told the Press & Dakotan. “Yankton is already a great place and we want to keep it that way, and having guidelines is important with any part of life. There’s no reason that that shouldn’t apply to housing as well.”
Bailey did not attend the recent City Commission meeting.
Yankton’s City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that she felt there was enough interest from commissioners to warrant getting them some information on rental codes.
“I’ve asked Dave Mingo (Yankton director of Community and Economic Development) to put together a white paper on housing and rental housing standards,” she said. “Then maybe we can put it on a commission agenda; maybe it’s a work session topic. I think, at this point, a lot of the commissioners are interested and curious about it, and really need more information.”
Mingo told the Press & Dakotan that he expects to have a report for the City Commission in the next 7-10 days.
“The City Commission has asked the city manager to review what discussions have taken place locally here in the past, update some of our findings of what other communities are doing and provide that information to the City Commission so that they can discuss how they want to move forward,” he said, noting that a code is not the only option. “Yankton has an extremely low vacancy rate. If we could get that up to a healthier level of 7%-9%, by promoting housing development, then market influences even address some of these issues because landlords of some of the units that might be considered substandard would be more or less leveraged to make their units more competitive in the marketplace by improving them.”
There is a balance to consider, Mingo said, noting that the cost of requirements, regulations and licensing fees may be passed on to the tenants, raising rents.
“I think our job as city commissioners is to listen to citizens who come forward to the commission, and then investigate and have those discussions,” Mayor Stephanie Moser told the Press & Dakotan. “I do appreciate when they do come forward and put issues and items like this in front of us so that we can have those informed discussions.”
However, she also said that the work would take time and multiple discussions.
“This isn’t going to be a quick fix,” Moser said. “But, we’re willing to have those discussions, willing to do the research and see how we can move forward because our goal is making a place for everybody to learn, grow and thrive, and that also pertains to living conditions.”
