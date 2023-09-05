PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) issued an air quality alert for areas across South Dakota where smoke from wildfires is forecasted to settle this week.
According to a press release, the smoke may cause low visibility and increased fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) advises that these levels may be a concern to public health and provides additional resources to make an informed decision on personal healthcare choices.
The alert is in effect through Thursday, Sept. 7, or until conditions improve.
Elderly citizens, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems are the most susceptible to the smoke. All people should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during periods of low visibility caused by the wildfire smoke. People are also encouraged to keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors.
