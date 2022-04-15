Local Heritage Looks To Ukraine

Wherever they went in Ukraine, Gary Jerke, Marnette Hofer and Vanessa (Hofer) Weaver saw signs of Russian invasion.
But they weren’t experiencing the current war. They visited the nation during the past 15 years, witnessing historical sites filled with Russian atrocities against Ukraine — similar to today’s situation.
Besides their Ukrainian travels, Jerke, Hofer and Weaver also share the German-Russian ancestry found in Hutchinson and Yankton counties. Many of those early settlers came from modern-day Ukraine, with today’s descendants in the Yankton region still feeling a strong tie to their ancestral homeland.
“We are often called Germans from Russia, but our heritage is actually Germans from Ukraine. Many of them arrived in North Dakota and South Dakota. You see many of those descendants in the Freeman area,” Hofer said.
“The places our forefathers lived and worked are currently under attack. Many in this (Freeman) community trace their stories to southern Ukraine, where the Russian military has been especially active (since their invasion).”
Ukraine has seen the brutality of war throughout its history, Jerke said.
“Our ancestors left in the 1870s, but others stayed in Russia,” he said. “Those people were caught in the mess German-speaking people faced during the 1940s and 1950s when you had the Nazis and then the Communists. We weren’t part of it because we had left decades earlier.”
Ukraine received its independence in 1991 when the Soviet Union fell, Jerke said. When he visited in 2007, Ukraine was still struggling to establish itself but was making strides.
“When I was there, it was the beginning of democracy,” he said. “It had only been about 15 years as an independent nation, so you still had some of the transition from the Soviet form of government to democracy.”
Now, Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to conquer Ukraine as part of re-establishing the Soviet empire, Jerke said. He understands the call to send U.S. troops and other assistance to Ukraine, but he warns it could be a very long, costly and bloody move.
“Conflict is not new to that area and has continued for years. There was conflict even when our folks were there (in 2007),” he said. “People think we should go over there and become part of the (war). Personally, I agree with those who think we need to be really careful in terms of our involvement in that conflict.”
The Ukrainians have found one way of expressing their opinion of Putin: putting his face on each sheet of toilet paper, Weaver said.
Jerke and Hofer have studied both Ukraine’s history and its current challenges.
Jerke, from Tripp, has led the Sodak Stamm chapter of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society (GRHS). Hofer, from Freeman, serves as executive director and archivist for that community’s Heritage Hall Museum and Archives.
Meanwhile, Weaver, who now lives in Pennsylvania, works for the Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA) with projects in Ukraine. The international organization creates business solutions to poverty.
Hofer and Weaver journeyed with a MEDA tour in 2019. The women consider themselves fortunate to have made their trip before the pandemic began in early 2020.
Because of the war in Crimea at the time, the MEDA delegation received a security detail but stayed away from areas with the fighting, Hofer said. As a result, group members felt safe during their Ukraine stay, she added.
“We traveled from Kyiv down to the Black Sea region around Odessa. I had always heard that part of the reason the Germans from Russia settled in this area was because the landscape reminded them of home, and as we drove, I understood why they thought that,” Hofer said.
“While wheat is a major crop in Ukraine, we also saw soybeans and corn and, of course, sunflowers (the national symbol). It is devastating to think of the fields that are now littered with land mines, and the crops that will go unplanted. And yet, the world has seen the resilience of the people of Ukraine.”
The current media coverage brings intense images of Ukrainians proud of their nation and hopeful for its future, Hofer said.
“It’s been very difficult for me to watch the reporting on Russia’s war against the people of Ukraine. We visited with a variety of farmer entrepreneurs who were growing everything from nuts and berries to garlic, sweet corn, melons and flowers,” she said.
“Our trip began in Kyiv and roughly followed the Dnieper River to the beautiful port city of Odessa. We met so many wonderful people along our way, and it truly was a life-changing experience.”
Jerke isn’t surprised by the Ukrainians’ resistance to Russian attack. His ancestors showed tenacity and an ability overcome hardship, he said.
Catherine the Great, a German-born czarina, came to power in Russia. After Russia conquered what is now Ukraine, she believed the Germans were the best to farm the land and offered incentives.
In turn, the Germans from Jerke’s ancestral region were looking to move because of the political turmoil and persecution of the time, so they accepted Catherine’s offer.
The German-Russian settlers thrived in their new homeland, with their farming experience and business sense essential for building up the region, Weaver said. However, things changed when Czar Alexander II came to power and wanted to “Russianize” the region and expel the German-speaking residents who he saw as outsiders.
The new czar took away the Germans’ rights and privileges, Weaver said. His action led to a mass exodus from Russia.
The German-Russians were looking for freedom and opportunity, which they found in the United States, Jerke said. The U.S. government had passed the Homestead Act, opening up the nation for settlement. The newcomers looked for territory that reminded them of the steppes they were leaving.
As a result, the German-Russians settled in pockets, such as parts of southeast South Dakota, Jerke said. Other areas include Aberdeen and Eureka in the northeast part of the state along with parts of North Dakota and Canada.
Odessa Township in Yankton County was one of the first German-Russian settlements in the region and was named after the newcomers’ home they had left, Jerke said.
Those Germans who stayed in Russia did not fare well in the decades that followed, Hofer said.
“Few survived the atrocities of (Josef) Stalin,” she said, referring to the Russian dictator. “A monument in Kyiv commemorates the millions that died when Stalin and the Russian government committed genocide against the people of Ukraine by taking all of their food and starving the people in the early 1930s.”
However, the Ukrainians have also taken down grim reminders of past atrocities, Hofer said. “We saw empty places where monuments had been removed as the Ukrainian people try to forget that part of the past and move forward as an independent and neutral country,” she said.
During its previous occupation, the Russians sought to purge every remnant of the German-speaking people, Hofer said. The targets included factories, hospitals, churches and even cemeteries.
The current invasion under Putin isn’t different than other wars through the centuries, including the Nazis and the Communists, Jerke said.
“They don’t care about people. They only care about power or their own pocketbook,” Jerke said. “They want grandeur, and they want to keep people in chains.”
The Ukraine also contains a wealth of natural resources, Jerke said. The region has been called “the breadbasket of Europe” because of its tremendous rich soil and crop production. The nation also contains oil and other minerals.
However, Ukrainians will not give up because they know the ruthlessness of Russian domination, Jerke said. In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zellenskyy, the nation’s first Jewish president, has inspired his people and has gained global admiration for his courage and leadership, Jerke said.
“I don’t see him going anywhere. He’s not leaving the country,” Jerke said. “He is definitely there for his people in admirable ways.”
Ukrainians possess another powerful weapon with their strong religious faith, Jerke said. “Ukraine is a very strong faith-based area. It’s a strong mission field with a lot of ministries over there. It’s a very devout people,” he said.
During his trip, Jerke visited a Russian Orthodox church where his group lit candles and sang a German hymn.
Today, Ukrainians can be found praying and singing hymns at locations ranging from large cathedrals to underground tunnels to city squares.
“I think their faith is what has sustained them and what has given the strength and ability to resist,” Jerke said. “To my way of thinking, any secular political group like the Communists or Fascists wants to destroy or remove the Scripture, or they belittle it. They take it out of life so the people can be easily controlled. But if you have the Ukrainians’ strong faith, they will fight and stand up, and it shows.”
During their time in Ukraine, Hofer and Weaver found some sites were built relatively recently, others date back a millennium.
The two women visited a monastery started by a monk in 1051, a labyrinth of caves with chapels and living quarters for monks, and numerous Eastern Orthodox cathedrals. At one site, they witnessed monks and priests singing in the streets as they left a cathedral.
Throughout Ukraine’s history, churches and religious organizations have provided relief efforts, particularly during times of crisis, Hofer said.
“The first Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) kitchen opened in 1922. It was originally a lumber mill but was repurposed after the revolution,” she said. “It was used as a relief kitchen in the early 1920s for meals and clothes. They supported the people who were hungry, hopeless and displaced people.”
A century later, the Ukrainians are enduring similar conditions during war.
As the battle continues and intensifies, Hofer wonders about those that she came to know during her 2019 visit.
“I met many wonderful people in Ukraine, and I wonder what has happened to them,” she said. “How will the people recover from such devastation? It’s heartbreaking.”
