The Yankton County Commission is set to discuss spring load limits during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will consider a handful of plats, a second reading on a rezoning request and quarterly reports for a number of departments.
The commission will also restage its reorganization out of concern the board may not have done it within statute during the first meeting in January. This will also include reconsideration of both Board of Adjustment items from the last meeting.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
