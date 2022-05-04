Guests will enjoy seeing some of the hats worn by Alice Bullfinch Cramer, her great niece Esther Weller Kenyon, Esther’s mother Ada Clark Weller Clark and Esther’s daughter Jean Kenyon Lovelace, as well as hearing what the women have to say about their lives in the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home home at 509 Pine St., Yankton, from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
Linda Stephenson portrays Alice Cramer, Kathy Brown is Esther Kenyon, Leola Felton as Ada Clark and Vicki Geiser is Jean Lovelace. All have experience with the Lewis & Clark Theatre. Stephenson’s dress comes from the Mead Cultural Education Center, while the other dresses come from the Dakota Theatre.
A sumptuous tea follows the unique experience. Wonderful spreads are available: Hibiscus Jelly, Maui Gold, Mango Jam, Mango Preserves, and Kiwi Jam made by Terre Berkland. Plus she has provided herbal teas for the event: Magic Butterfly Tea and Watermelon Mint.
Egg salad, ham salad or cucumbers nestled on wheat berry bread or focaccia bread baked by Rita Breckenridge of Rita’s Designer Breads. Sweets and fruits will be available as well
Perhaps the highlight of the evening are RoseMary Brinkmeyer’s delicious scones, complete with her famous lemon curd and clotted cream.
Reservations are required. The tour and tea take about one hour. A minimum donation for adults, less for those ages 6-12 and under age 5 are free. For those who attended the hat decorating class on April 30, there is a discount.
Contact Events Coordinator Veronica Trezona at 605-660-5612 or email her at vtrezona@hotmail.com Make reservations by noon the day of the event.
