100 Years Ago
Friday, October 28, 1921
• A start was made today at the bridge site at lowering the box for Pier 6 into the sand bar. It will be let down to the water line without air pressure in the caisson, and will then wait until the sand-hogs get through with Pier 5.
• Did somebody lose a pitchfork 10 or 20 or maybe 40 or 50 years ago? Apparently, someone did for the sand-hogs working at the bottom of Pier 5 of the Meridian Highway bridge have added such a weapon to their collection of curios dug from the bowels of the earth. The sand-hogs uncovered it in the sand of the Nebraska bar upon which Pier 5 is to stand, at a depth of nearly 20 feet below the surface.
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 28, 1946
• Three stories appropriate to the Halloween season have been chosen by Miss Caroline Orvis for children’s hour at the city library tomorrow afternoon. She will tell “The Conjure Wife,” “Hansel and Gretel” and “Tam O’Shanter.”
• Amateur boxing makes its post war debut in the Mother City Thursday night when seven promising bouts will be presented to local fans at the city hall auditorium with all profits going to the Yankton swimming pool fund. Promoter and manager of the bouts will be Johnny Gregg, Yankton business man who is very popular with boxers and fans in this area.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 28, 1971
• A preliminary group of 11 Yankton citizens met Tuesday evening at the Yankton Indian Cultural Center to organize a Yankton County Human Rights Association. Human dignity and integrity will be the primary concerns of the group, according to Michael Rossiter. The association will concern itself with human rights in the specific areas of housing, jobs, civil rights, education and the general problems of minority groups.
• Now is the time for all good South Dakotans to come to the aid with their winter coats and antifreeze, with their snow tires and window scrapers — winter has arrived. Snow began falling early Thursday morning in the western portions of South Dakota and a little later across most of the rest of the state with more forecast on its way.
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 28, 1996
• Strong winds this weekend turned a framed, roofed building in town into a pile of scrap lumber. Winds reached in excess of 45 mph, part of the system that dumped 30-plus inches of snow in the Black Hills.
• The Yankton Gazelles clinched the ESD title for the second straight year by cruising past the Brookings Bobcats 52-31 Saturday night at the Summit Center.
