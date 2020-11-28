South Dakota reported a one-day record of 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Locally, two deaths were recorded in both Turner and Union counties, while Charles Mix and Hutchinson counties both reported one death.
South Dakota’s death toll jumped up to 942 Saturday. The previous one-day high in fatalities was 53 reported on Nov. 14. The state has recorded 517 deaths in November.
The state saw 819 new infections Saturday. There were 47 new hospitalizations, but the number of people currently hospitalized dropped by 30.
Yankton County reported 45 new infections Friday and saw its number of active cases climb above 500 for the first time, reaching 508.
Other area counties reporting double-digit increases included Bon Homme (10), Charles Mix (23), Clay (11), Hutchinson (11) and Union (20) counties.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 10 new cases (1,359 overall), 1 new hospitalization (41), 1 new recovery (1,196), 0 new deaths (14), 149 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 23 new cases (850), 0 new hospitalizations (89), 0 new recoveries (574), 1 new death (5), 271 active cases;
• Clay County — 11 new cases (1,349), 0 new hospitalizations (29), 0 new recoveries (1,059), 0 new deaths (10), 280 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (293), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 1 new recovery (229), 0 new deaths (5), 59 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 11 new cases (562), 0 new hospitalizations (50), 4 new recoveries (385), 1 new death (8), 169 active cases;
• Turner County — 5 new cases (777), 0 new hospitalizations (50), 0 new recoveries (614, amended downward by one from Friday), 2 new deaths (42), 121 active cases;
• Union County — 20 new cases (1,237), 0 new hospitalizations (60), 0 new recoveries (967), 2 new deaths (25), 245 active cases;
• Yankton County — 45 new cases (1,751), 3 new hospitalizations (70), 2 new recoveries (1,234), 0 new deaths (9), 508 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday reported nine new cases in Knox County (432 overall), four new infections in Dixon County (387) and three new cases in Cedar County (377).
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Saturday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 79,099 (+819: 721 confirmed, 98 probable);
• Active Cases — 17,106 (+724);
• Recoveries — 61,051 (+1,196);
• Hospitalizations — 4,400 ever hospitalized (+47); 539 currently hospitalized (-30);
• Testing — 5,612 new tests processed; 1,892 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, the DHHS reported 1,114 new cases late Friday. There were two new deaths, which raised the state toll to 931.
Here the state statistics as of late Friday:
• Total Cases — 124,066 (+1,114);
• Recoveries — 61,605 (+951);
• Hospitalizations — 4,216 ever hospitalized (+24); 931 currently hospitalized (no change);
• Testing — 6,744 new tests processed; 2,839 new individuals tested.
