The Avera Sacred Heart Foundation is offering the Lori Ann Schrempp Memorial Nursing Student Scholarship to nursing students who are continuing their education to become a Registered Nurse.
The scholarship was established in 2002 in memory of Lori, a nurse at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for more than 22 years.
Lori’s life was tragically cut short when a LifeNet helicopter en route to transport a patient crashed. She was the LifeNet nurse on board. The pilot and paramedic also perished in the crash.
Lori had a way of teaching nurses not only the duties of the job, but also the compassion and spirit of the job.
This nursing scholarship will give preference to non-traditional students; however, nursing students who meet the other criteria will also be considered.
The value of the scholarship is $500.
Applicants who qualify are those who are in their third or fourth year of a B.S.N. program, or first or second year of an Associate’s program.
Applicants should be a resident of one of the following Avera Sacred Heart Hospital service area counties: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Douglas, Gregory, Hutchinson, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union and Yankton, and the Nebraska counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox or Pierce.
Applications will consist of an application form, resume, letter of reference from a faculty member, and a written narrative that focuses on: passion for nursing, community involvement, and demonstrations of Avera Sacred Heart values of hospitality, compassion and stewardship.
The deadline for all applications is April 15. The scholarship is awarded in May of each year and may only be given to an applicant once.
Applications are to be mailed to The Avera Sacred Heart Foundation, 501 Summit St., Yankton, SD, 57078. For further information, call the Foundation at (605) 668-8310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.