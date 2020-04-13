100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 14, 1920
• The South Dakota end of the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri river at Yankton will be at the foot of Walnut street, according to the decision of the bridge directors and the engineers. Coming almost directly across the river, the bridge will have its approaches so that the wagon and auto traffic, off the “second story” or upper deck, will reach solid ground on lower Walnut, below Second street and just above in front of the old brewery office.
• Captain Joseph Giesler left this afternoon for points in Kansas and Missouri on a ferry boat hunting trip and hopes to be able to report something satisfactory upon his return. He has learned of one boat larger than the Josie L.K. that can be secured at a reasonable figure.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, April 14, 1945
• The body of Franklin Delano Roosevelt reached the White House at 10:14 a.m. today after moving through hushed capital streets jammed by sorrowing thousands. President Truman and members of the cabinet were at the Union station a few minutes before the train pulled in at 8:30 a.m.
• A truck belonging to Tyson of Sioux City turned over in the ditch about three miles east of the city with 360 cases of eggs, which got pretty well scrambled, according to Sheriff Harry Coates, who investigated.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 14, 1970
• Three dump trucks were filled with garbage cleaned out of the creek by 150 seventh grade science students of the Yankton Middle School on Saturday, April 12. These young people made a clean sweep of Marne Creek from Broadway to Burleigh, an area of about 12 blocks.
• More than 20 rodeo teams from Midwest colleges will compete in the 10th annual University of South Dakota rodeo in Vermillion, May 2-3. USD, a member of the Great Plains Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association will provide N.I.R.A. sanctioned events for both men and women college rodeo club members.
25 Years Ago
Friday, April 14, 1995
• State officials announced final approval Thursday to closing South Dakota Public Broadcasting operations at the Brookings studio July 1 and merging it with the Vermillion studio.
• It soon will be a misdemeanor to harass hunters, trappers or people who fish in Nebraska under one of eight bills signed into law this week by Gov. Ben Nelson. The bill is aimed at discouraging protests and interference with those who hunt, fish or trap legally.
