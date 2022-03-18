The Yankton Democratic Party will be having a “drive through” petition signing event Sunday, March 20, from noon-2 p.m. at the Gurney’s parking lot on Levee Street between Capital and Mulberry streets across from Riverside Park.
Just drive into the parking lot where volunteers will be available with petitions to sign. There will be petitions from Brian Bengs, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate; Jamie Smith, the Democratic candidate for governor; and Fred Bender, the Yankton County candidate for State Senate.
You must be a registered Democrat to sign.
