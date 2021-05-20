The Yankton College 2021 All-Class Reunion set for July 2021 has been postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a press release, the Alumni Advisory Board (AAB) recently voted to postpone the event to 2022 and sent this recommendation to the Board of Trustees members, who voted unanimously to accept via email. The AAB’s decision was based on a survey of Yankton College alumni conducted in February.
Yankton College All-Class Reunions are normally held every two years. The last one was held in 2018.
“Again, these were not easy decisions that both groups have made (twice), but it is a reasonable course of action,” according to a press release. “These actions were taken to allow time to change plans as needed and begin the process of moving forward to the summer of 2022.”
After two postponements because of the pandemic, the members of the AAB held their spring meeting in April to move ahead with the reunion now scheduled for July 14-16, 2022, in Yankton.
Approximately 200 alumni from nationwide are expected to attend the various functions held at different locations throughout Yankton under the 2022 theme of “YC Wants YOU in 2022.”
For more information on Yankton College or the 2022 All-Class Reunion, contact the Yankton College office at (605) 665-3661 or visit www.yanktoncollege.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.