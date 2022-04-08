Yankton Thrive will be hosting a Post Legislative Luncheon on Thursday, April 21, at Fryn’ Pan (502 W 21st Street) from noon-1 p.m.
David Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, will facilitate an overview of key legislative items that took place during the session in addition to offer a wrap-up of items accomplished during the session.
The event is free to attend and is open to the public. Lunch can be ordered from the menu. Registration is not required.
For more information, visit www.yanktonsd.com or call Yankton Thrive at 605-665-3636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.