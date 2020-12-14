100 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 15, 1920
• Noel Picotte of Greenwood was in Yankton yesterday to have his tonsils removed. Noel is a grandson of Chas. Picotte, pioneer who at one time held all the land from Broadway east — the business section of the city, now known as Lower Yankton, and after whom Picotte street was named.
• Capt. Joseph Giesler and his crew had a real old time battle with the elements yesterday afternoon, with wind, ice and water all working against them. The ferryboat B.A. Douglass is behind the shelter of a sandbar a mile below town on the Nebraska side as a result of a strategic retreat rather than a victory for the captain and his crew.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, December 15, 1945
• Yankton’s second boxing show of the winter season to be held in the City Hall auditorium Monday night at 8 o’clock will feature not only a combined wrestling and boxing card but most of the main boxing performers will be professionals, according to J.L. Gregg, promoter.
• J.M. Lloyd of Yankton was elected president of the Greater South Dakota association succeeding E.C. Deane of Sioux Falls at the organization’s annual meeting here Friday. James M. Lloyd is vice president of the American State Bank of Yankton.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 15, 1970
• South Dakota Gov. Frank Farrar is set to be on the program for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree — a White Spruce of South Dakota — Wednesday. President Nixon is expected to push the button to turn on the lights around 5:35 p.m. after he delivers his Christmas message.
• American and Soviet researchers, working independently, have developed a promising, experimental, one-shot vaccine against the common measles, the mumps, and German measles. Early trials in children indicate the vaccine is both safe and effective.
25 Years Ago
Friday, December 15, 1995
• Greater Yankton Gifts demands are greater this year. To date names of 423 children have been submitted to the Contact Center for the annual program, up from the 300-plus participants last year.
• Terry Crandall, Yankton Morning Optimist Youth Activities, announced that Jill Sternquist and Rusty Williamson, both seniors at Yankton High School, were named winners of the annual Youth of the Year search Dec. 11.
