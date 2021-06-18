VERMILION — Whitney Lucas Molitor, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Occupational Therapy and program director for the Bachelor of Public Health program at the University of South Dakota, has been selected as one of the 2021 Wall of Fame Editors by the American Occupational Therapy Association, Inc.
Lucas Molitor serves as an editor for the association’s publication, Special Interest Section Quarterly Practice Connections. She provides editorial review for the publication’s sections regarding productive aging.
Lucas Molitor earned her doctorate in health sciences and occupational therapy at USD, is board certified in gerontology and has clinical experience in adult physical rehabilitation and gerontology.
