Hauger Named New YAA Director
Rose Hauger stepped up as the new Yankton Area Arts (YAA) executive director last month. The Irene native told the Press & Dakotan that she hopes to help YAA continue to grow and raise awareness about its contributions to the community.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A local arts organization’s bright new star aims to shine a light on the group’s activities and accomplishments for the whole community to see.

This week, Yankton Area Arts Association (YAA) announced that Rose Hauger of Irene will be taking the reins as the newest executive director of the nearly 50-year-old organization.

