Hauger Named New YAA Director

A local arts organization’s bright new star aims to shine a light on the group’s activities and accomplishments for the whole community to see.
This week, Yankton Area Arts Association (YAA) announced that Rose Hauger of Irene will be taking the reins as the newest executive director of the nearly 50-year-old organization.
YAA’s board of directors invite community members to meet Hauger at YAA’s First Friday Reception from 5-6:30 p.m. today, (Friday) at G.A.R. Hall, located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. A program, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will also feature local photographers exhibiting in the annual Mighty Mo Photo Show. This event and all YAA exhibits are free and open to the public.
“We are excited to find someone with passion and enthusiasm to fill the role of executive director,” YAA Board President Cheryl Beck said this week in a press release. “Rose is a welcome addition to the arts community.”
Hauger is replacing longtime YAA executive director, Julie Amsberry, who announced her resignation earlier this summer.
According to the press release, Hauger joins YAA with extensive customer service experience and a passion for the arts.
Hauger started in her new role the week before Riverboat Days and YAA’s annual Summer Arts Festival, Hauger told the Press & Dakotan.
“I just mainly observed that first week because that had all been planned and was ready, so I just pitched in and helped and observed,” she said. “(Amsberry) has continued to help me through the process. Even today, we’ve been in great contact, with her willing to help me.”
Amsberry, who was at the helm of YAA for the last eight years, said she plans to continue her association with YAA, the Press & Dakotan reported in a previous story.
“She’s put so much work and effort in for YAA to get where it is,” Hauger noted.
Hauger, a native of Irene, attended the Minneapolis Institute of Art where she earned a bachelor’s degree of science in interior design. She has since returned to Irene, where she is raising two sons, Cordelle, 15, and Trayson, who is 8.
“I’ve always been very interested in arts and colorful things and bright, fun, life things,” Hauger said. “I was working at a bank for the last six years, and I was sitting in a cubicle all day. I just needed a change.”
When she saw there was an opening at YAA, Hauger said she decided to give it a shot, and it worked out.
Now out of her cubicle, Hauger said the fast-paced work at YAA feels good.
In addition to support from Amsberry, YAA Assistant Director Craig Sherman, who has organized the vendor side of YAA’s Summer Arts Festival for many years, has been on hand to help her settle in, she said.
“I have got to give him a shout out. He knows every vendor by name and what spot they’re in,” Hauger said, adding that it shows how much there is still to learn in this new job.
This week, Hauger has been working on a scarecrow for Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch’s Scarecrow Coin War and looks forward to organizing YAA’s Crimson Door gift boutique in December, she said.
Overall, Hauger said she wants to highlight YAA to the community.
“I want to see YAA expand. I want to see it grow,” she said. “We have been around for many years, and I would like to see more visibility in the community and getting more young people involved.”
