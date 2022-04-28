Medical Cannabis Gaining Its Legs

Nearly two years after voters overwhelmingly approved the use and sale of medical cannabis in South Dakota, the young industry is beginning to bud out in the state.
Ned Horsted, executive director of the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota(CIASD), recently spoke with the Press & Dakotan about the progress the industry has been making toward actual sales, what area municipalities are doing right and what he’s seeing elsewhere in the state.
State of the Industry
According to Horsted, the approval process for medical cannabis establishments is fairly extensive and has been busy since the state opened it up late last fall
“Businesses are being licensed on a regular basis by the Department of Health,” he said. “Typically the process is, everyone goes through local approval, whether that is with a county or city. Once they have that approval, they get a ‘Form E,’ which is the form that says the local government approves of having this medical cannabis establishment in their local jurisdiction. From there, people go to the Department of Health and go through a relatively extensive application process, and then the state has 90 days from complete application to provide an answer to a cannabis business.”
He said that several dispensaries, cultivators and manufacturing facilities have been licensed, but it could be some time before your local dispensary opens up.
“There’s a lot of dispensaries that have been licensed already, but really, until there’s enough product to be grown in South Dakota, dispensaries probably won’t open,” he said. “There’s a 120-day minimum to grow a plant from seed to maturity. That could take 6-8 months, depending on the strain. I think we’ll start to see dispensaries open up maybe in August, or could be early fall.”
Horsted said that cultivators are well under way now.
“We have at least a few members of our association that have plants growing in their commercial facilities,” he said. “On the product manufacturing side, there are a number of businesses that are either licensed or working through the licensing process to create the cannabis products, be it edibles, chocolates, vape cartridges and that sort of stuff.”
Yankton County
Yankton County has taken a very open approach to the medical cannabis industry.
Last year, the County Commission passed an ordinance that would allow up to a total of 40 permits in the county. These would be distributed between permits for dispensaries, manufacturing facilities, cultivation facilities and testing facilities, to the tune of 10 permits per type of facility.
Horsted has appeared before several County Commission meetings and said the process was well-handled by the board.
“They were open for business out of the gate,” he said. “People speak down there and they’re listened to. It seems like the commissioners there are pretty thoughtful and take constituent comments into consideration, which is how good local government should work.”
According to Deputy Auditor Valli Stockland, the Yankton County Commission has approved permits for five dispensaries, four cultivation facilities and two manufacturing facilities. No permits have been considered for testing facilities in the county. The state has yet to approve any of the proposed operations in the county.
Meanwhile, the City of Yankton has allowed for only two dispensary permits for the time being. Genesis Farms, LLC, and Green Machine were both approved by the state earlier this year and are working to build up their facilities.
Other Municipalities
Horsted said that the most successful municipalities will be those that allow the most opportunity.
“The counties that allow each of the licensing types are doing it right,” he said. “They’re setting up the people within their counties and cities for the ability to get into a new business and a new industry and hopefully create a good amount of economic opportunity for their local community.”
He said that he has already seen some missteps.
“Certain counties have done the bare minimum,” he said. “Several of them have chosen to ban cultivation, ban product manufacturing and even ban testing, which ensures a safe product. When you’re banning an agricultural product in any county in South Dakota — which is an ag state — it’s being pretty shortsighted.”
He said there’s still generally a feeling of excitement among producers, both permitted and to-be-permitted.
“Businesses are excited to open up,” he said. “There are at least a few cultivation facilities that have plants growing as we speak, so it’s just a matter of time until they will have a flower to provide to dispensaries and private manufacturing facilities. … Patients are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to be able to buy a safe, South Dakota-grown product.”
