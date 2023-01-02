The Ultrasound Practice Accreditation Council of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine is pleased to announce that Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. has been awarded ultrasound practice accreditation in the areas of standard obstetrics, gynecologic ultrasound, and abdominal/general ultrasound for the years 2022-2025.
Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. achieved this recognition by meeting rigorous voluntary guidelines set by the diagnostic ultrasound profession. All facets of the practice were assessed, including the training and qualifications of physicians and sonographers; ultrasound equipment maintenance; documentation; storage; and record-keeping practices; policies and procedures to protect patients and staff; quality assurance methods; and the thoroughness, technical quality, and interpretation of the sonograms the practice performs.
