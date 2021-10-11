BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and the College of Education and Human Sciences announce that the 2021 Eminent Leaders in Agriculture, Family and Community award celebration is rescheduled for Jan. 28, 2022, at McCrory Gardens in Brookings.
In light of the decision to reschedule, the nomination deadline for this year is extended.
Official Eminent Leaders in Agriculture, Family and Community nomination forms with instructions are available online at sdstate.edu/eminent-leaders. Paper copies are available by request. All nominations must be received by Nov. 1, 2021, to be considered for this year. The regular annual deadline is May 1. Completed nominations are accepted year-round and should be emailed to angela.loftesness@sdstate.edu or mailed to ELAFC Nominations; ATTN: Angela Loftesness, SDSU CAFES, Box 2207, Brookings, SD 57007.
In 2022, the event will return to the traditional date in September.
If you have questions, contact Angela Loftesness at angela.loftesness@sdstate.edu or 605-688-6732.
