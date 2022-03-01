Yankton County fire departments are reminding residents that Ordinance 17 asks that anyone planning a controlled burn should call Yankton Dispatch at 605-668-5210.
Given the current dry conditions, callers will be informed of that day’s fire danger level and whether they can safely conduct a controlled burn.
