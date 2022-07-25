Market at the Meridian is looking for children ages 9-11 to “Build a Worm Bin” Saturday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. The group is limited to 10 and reservations must be made by Thursday, July 28.
Worms are very simple to feed and care for, according to Sharon Brandt, president of MATM, who will be showing the kids what to do with their worms.
“Organic gardening starts with the soil, and worms can make a huge difference in the quality of the soil,” Brandt said. “Plus, it’s fun to raise worms. They also make great bait for fishing.”
Brandt will provide the bins, soil and worms for the bins. Kids participating should provide food for the worms. They love to eat coffee grounds, peanut shells, shredded paper, used tea bags, eggshells, vegetable and fruit peelings and dried leaves.
To register for this event, contact Sharon Brandt at 605-660-5119 by Thursday to allow her time to purchase the materials for the bins on Friday.
Another item coming up for those under 18 is Kidpreneur Day on Aug. 13 where young people can sell whatever they raise or make. Kids are signing up now to be a part of this event.
“We have had kids who made bird and bat houses, jewelry, paintings and raised all sorts of produce,” Market Manager Veronica Trezona explained. “They ranged in ages from 2 years old up to 17 years old.”
