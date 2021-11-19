The Yankton City Commission is set to hold a work session discussing its wastewater treatment plant Monday.
Being a work session, no formal action will be taken Monday.
During its regular meeting following the work session, the board will discuss several bid awards, uncollectible utility accounts, a plat review, a budget supplement and an appointment to the Planning Commission.
The Yankton City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at RTEC for the work session, with the regular meeting immediately following at 7 p.m.
