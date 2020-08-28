City of Yankton Building Permits issued for July 2020:

Hannah Schaefer, 1718 Cedar St., siding, $6,000 valuation. Contracted by William Potts. 7/01/2020

Raymond W Houfek, 1609 Pearl St., siding, $1,000 valuation. Contracted by Raymond W. Houfek. 7/01/2020

Merlin Roesler, 109 Cedar St., siding/windows, $12,000 valuation. Contracted by Merlin Roesler. 7/01/2020

Kathleen M. Peitz, 620 East 15 St., windows, $5,000. Contracted by Kathleen M. Peitz. 7/01/2020

Fox Run Townhomes, 900 West 25th, commercial- new foundation, $330,000. Contracted by Puetz Design Build. 7/01/2020

Drotzmann Construction, 605 East 4th, commercial- new, $800,000. Contracted by Drotzmann Construction. 7/02/2020

Charles Mutziger, 1302 West 11 St., Single Family Home- Accessory Structure- detached garage, $20,000. Contracted by Charles Mutziger. 7/02/2020

Northwestern Public Service, 3210 Douglas Ave., Commercial- new, $4,050,201.00. Contracted by Welfl Construction. 7/02/2020

Lucille M. Youngberg, 912 Mulberry St., siding/roofing, $3,000. Contracted by Lucille M. Youngberg. 7/02/2020

Michele L. Gordon, 1327 Golf View Ln., Single Family Home- Alteration/Repair, $15,000. Contracted by Michele L. Gordon. 7/06/2020

Alexander Ramirez, 705 East 17 St., siding/roofing, $10,000. Contracted by Paul Davis. 7/07/2020

John A. Thieman, 419 West 12, Commercial- New, $48,000. Contracted by John A. Thieman. 7/13/2020

Annisproperties Inc, 100 East 4 St., Demolition, $0.00. Contracted by Martinson Construction. 7/13/2020

Julie Weiland, 807 Pine St., Single Family Home- Accessory Structure, $800.00. 7/13/2020

Waren L. Muller, 806 Rylee Way, Single Family Home- Addition, $8,800. Contracted by BD Construction. 7/13/2020

Martis G. Jans, 900 West 13 St., Single Family Home- Addition, $1,440.00. Contracted by Luken Construction. 7/13/2020

Steven K. Huff, 806 East 18 St., Single Family Home- Alteration/Repair, $1,460. Contracted by Luken Construction. 7/13/2020

Richard Living Trust Abild, 1023 West 9 St., Doors, $1,000. Contracted by Richard Living Trust Abild. 7/13/2020

Dustin Coke, 900 Walnut St., Single Family Home- Alteration/Repair, $500.00. Contracted by Dustin Coke. 7/14/2020

Jesse Kampshoff, Single Family Home- Alteration/Repair, $500,000. Contracted by Rothluebber Construction. 7/14/2020

Ardis (Le) Gust, 600 Broadway Ave., Single Family Home- Accessory Structure, $6,000. Contracted by Russel Frazier. 7/14/2020

David J. Kahle, 104 East 15 St., Roofing, $11,500. Contracted by Williams Brothers Construction. 7/15/2002

Josh Blum, 101 East 3 St., Commercial- Alteration/Repair- Roof, $50,000. Contracted by A&A Roofing. 7/17/2020

David A. Willman, 2403 Walnut St., Siding/Roofing, $2,500. Contracted by Radack Construction. 7/20/2020

John A. Olson, 318 East 25 St., Single Family Home- Alteration/Repair, $9,000. Contracted by Russell Frazier. 7/20/2020

Kim Larsen, 1006 Pearl St., Roofing/Windows, $5,000. Contracted by Kim Larsen. 7/20/2020

Kendra R. Harrell, 2925 Lakeview Dr., Siding/Windows, $15,000. Contracted by Luken Construction LLC. 7/20/2020

Aldys Auto Safety Center Inc., 1906 Broadway Ave, Commercial- Alteration/Repair- Roof, $25,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020

Marlin Lacroix, 2202 Burleigh St., Roofing, $10,800. Contracted by A+ Improvements Inc. 7/21/2020

Kevin D. Dutcher, 1706 Mulberry St., Roofing, $4,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020

LoAnn Fisher, 507  Green St., Roofing, $10,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020.

Greg D. Dangel, 406 East 6 St., Roofing, $5,400. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020

Steven T. Lockwood, 809 East 11 St., Roofing, $12,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020

Kevin Pistulka, 414 Pine St., Roofing, $13,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020

Brandon C. Lloyd, 821 West 5 St., Roofing, $6,700. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020

Mark Yonke, 220 Mulberry St., Roofing, $2,800. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020

Meridian Bridge Inc., 804 Belfast St., Roofing, $6,400. Contracted by David L. Thomas. 7/21/2020

Michele M. Trust Mitchell, 1702 Mulberry St., Windows, $7,500/ Contracted by Michele M. Trust Mitchell. 7/22/2020

Robert Gehm, 801 Brentwood Circle, Single Family Home- New, $293,642.00. Contracted by List Construction. 7/22/2020

Charles W. Leiferman, 631 Sawgrass St., Single Family Home- Addition, $20,000. Contracted by James Hofer. 7/23/2020

Phyllis M. Rev Trust Nielsen, 1805 College St., Roofing, $4,200. Contracted by B&I Construction. 7/24/2020

Michael D. Rockne, 2702 Mulberry St., Winfoed, $2,000. Contracted by K Construction. 7/24/2020

Jamison Rounds, 1006 West 14 St., Windows, $2,000/ Contracted by Jamison Rounds. 7/24/2020

Travis J. Hinnerichs, 3001 Ruth St., Single Family Home- Alteration/Repair, $1,500. Contracted by Travis J. Hinnerichs. 7/24/2020

Amy Emerson, 417 Mulberry St., Doors, $470.00. Contracted by Amy Emerson. 7/27/2020

Savannah Reynolds, 2018 Cedar Street, Windows, $14,656.00. Contracted by 1-800-Hansons. 7/28/2020

Mark A. Freng, 500 West 8 St., Roofing, $1,200. Contracted by Mark A. Freng. 7/28/2020

Michael Schwans, 3207 Mulligan Drive, Single Family Home- Accessory Structure, $500.00. Contracted by Michael Schwans. 7/28/2020

Gary L. Hussing, 1709 Walnut St., Single Family Home- Addition, $1,280.00. Contracted by Ewalt Carpentry. 7/29/2020

Daniel J. Haas, 1803 Douglas Ave., Single Family Home- Addition, $25,000. Contracted by Daniel J. Haas. 7/29/2020

Corey J. Potts, 912 West 10 St., Roofing, $3,000. Contracted by Williams Brothers Construction. 7/29/2020

Mayer Signs, 2927 Lakeview Dr., Roofing, $10,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/30/2020

Travis R. Hively, 212 East 15 St., Roofing, $5,500. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/30/2020

Brandon Girard, 922 West 3 St., Roofing, $4,500. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/30/2020

Carmen L. Soulek, 1015 West 10 St., Roofing, $6,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/30/2020

David Bergendahl, 911 Spruce St., Roofing, $7,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/30/2020

John Huennekens, 1220 Pine St., Roofing, $6,500. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/30/2020

Jacob Woockman, 2014 Locust St., Roofing, $9,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/31/2020

Jean M. Frazier, 417 Green St., Roofing, $9,500. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/31/2020

Douglas B. Grass, 604 West 3 St., Roofing, $4,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/31/2020

Janet E. Rev Trust Johnson, 1703 Dakota St., Roofing, $9,500. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/31/2020

Lucretia Jane Kopecky, 1505 Whiting Dr., Roofing, $9,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/31/2020

———

July 2020 Total Valuation: $6,473,149.00

July 2019 Total Valuation: $6,075,498.80

2020 to Date Valuation: $20,747,228.50

2019 to Date Valuation: $28,654,284.80

Total Fees: $12,003.00

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.