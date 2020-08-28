City of Yankton Building Permits issued for July 2020:
Hannah Schaefer, 1718 Cedar St., siding, $6,000 valuation. Contracted by William Potts. 7/01/2020
Raymond W Houfek, 1609 Pearl St., siding, $1,000 valuation. Contracted by Raymond W. Houfek. 7/01/2020
Merlin Roesler, 109 Cedar St., siding/windows, $12,000 valuation. Contracted by Merlin Roesler. 7/01/2020
Kathleen M. Peitz, 620 East 15 St., windows, $5,000. Contracted by Kathleen M. Peitz. 7/01/2020
Fox Run Townhomes, 900 West 25th, commercial- new foundation, $330,000. Contracted by Puetz Design Build. 7/01/2020
Drotzmann Construction, 605 East 4th, commercial- new, $800,000. Contracted by Drotzmann Construction. 7/02/2020
Charles Mutziger, 1302 West 11 St., Single Family Home- Accessory Structure- detached garage, $20,000. Contracted by Charles Mutziger. 7/02/2020
Northwestern Public Service, 3210 Douglas Ave., Commercial- new, $4,050,201.00. Contracted by Welfl Construction. 7/02/2020
Lucille M. Youngberg, 912 Mulberry St., siding/roofing, $3,000. Contracted by Lucille M. Youngberg. 7/02/2020
Michele L. Gordon, 1327 Golf View Ln., Single Family Home- Alteration/Repair, $15,000. Contracted by Michele L. Gordon. 7/06/2020
Alexander Ramirez, 705 East 17 St., siding/roofing, $10,000. Contracted by Paul Davis. 7/07/2020
John A. Thieman, 419 West 12, Commercial- New, $48,000. Contracted by John A. Thieman. 7/13/2020
Annisproperties Inc, 100 East 4 St., Demolition, $0.00. Contracted by Martinson Construction. 7/13/2020
Julie Weiland, 807 Pine St., Single Family Home- Accessory Structure, $800.00. 7/13/2020
Waren L. Muller, 806 Rylee Way, Single Family Home- Addition, $8,800. Contracted by BD Construction. 7/13/2020
Martis G. Jans, 900 West 13 St., Single Family Home- Addition, $1,440.00. Contracted by Luken Construction. 7/13/2020
Steven K. Huff, 806 East 18 St., Single Family Home- Alteration/Repair, $1,460. Contracted by Luken Construction. 7/13/2020
Richard Living Trust Abild, 1023 West 9 St., Doors, $1,000. Contracted by Richard Living Trust Abild. 7/13/2020
Dustin Coke, 900 Walnut St., Single Family Home- Alteration/Repair, $500.00. Contracted by Dustin Coke. 7/14/2020
Jesse Kampshoff, Single Family Home- Alteration/Repair, $500,000. Contracted by Rothluebber Construction. 7/14/2020
Ardis (Le) Gust, 600 Broadway Ave., Single Family Home- Accessory Structure, $6,000. Contracted by Russel Frazier. 7/14/2020
David J. Kahle, 104 East 15 St., Roofing, $11,500. Contracted by Williams Brothers Construction. 7/15/2002
Josh Blum, 101 East 3 St., Commercial- Alteration/Repair- Roof, $50,000. Contracted by A&A Roofing. 7/17/2020
David A. Willman, 2403 Walnut St., Siding/Roofing, $2,500. Contracted by Radack Construction. 7/20/2020
John A. Olson, 318 East 25 St., Single Family Home- Alteration/Repair, $9,000. Contracted by Russell Frazier. 7/20/2020
Kim Larsen, 1006 Pearl St., Roofing/Windows, $5,000. Contracted by Kim Larsen. 7/20/2020
Kendra R. Harrell, 2925 Lakeview Dr., Siding/Windows, $15,000. Contracted by Luken Construction LLC. 7/20/2020
Aldys Auto Safety Center Inc., 1906 Broadway Ave, Commercial- Alteration/Repair- Roof, $25,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020
Marlin Lacroix, 2202 Burleigh St., Roofing, $10,800. Contracted by A+ Improvements Inc. 7/21/2020
Kevin D. Dutcher, 1706 Mulberry St., Roofing, $4,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020
LoAnn Fisher, 507 Green St., Roofing, $10,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020.
Greg D. Dangel, 406 East 6 St., Roofing, $5,400. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020
Steven T. Lockwood, 809 East 11 St., Roofing, $12,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020
Kevin Pistulka, 414 Pine St., Roofing, $13,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020
Brandon C. Lloyd, 821 West 5 St., Roofing, $6,700. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020
Mark Yonke, 220 Mulberry St., Roofing, $2,800. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/21/2020
Meridian Bridge Inc., 804 Belfast St., Roofing, $6,400. Contracted by David L. Thomas. 7/21/2020
Michele M. Trust Mitchell, 1702 Mulberry St., Windows, $7,500/ Contracted by Michele M. Trust Mitchell. 7/22/2020
Robert Gehm, 801 Brentwood Circle, Single Family Home- New, $293,642.00. Contracted by List Construction. 7/22/2020
Charles W. Leiferman, 631 Sawgrass St., Single Family Home- Addition, $20,000. Contracted by James Hofer. 7/23/2020
Phyllis M. Rev Trust Nielsen, 1805 College St., Roofing, $4,200. Contracted by B&I Construction. 7/24/2020
Michael D. Rockne, 2702 Mulberry St., Winfoed, $2,000. Contracted by K Construction. 7/24/2020
Jamison Rounds, 1006 West 14 St., Windows, $2,000/ Contracted by Jamison Rounds. 7/24/2020
Travis J. Hinnerichs, 3001 Ruth St., Single Family Home- Alteration/Repair, $1,500. Contracted by Travis J. Hinnerichs. 7/24/2020
Amy Emerson, 417 Mulberry St., Doors, $470.00. Contracted by Amy Emerson. 7/27/2020
Savannah Reynolds, 2018 Cedar Street, Windows, $14,656.00. Contracted by 1-800-Hansons. 7/28/2020
Mark A. Freng, 500 West 8 St., Roofing, $1,200. Contracted by Mark A. Freng. 7/28/2020
Michael Schwans, 3207 Mulligan Drive, Single Family Home- Accessory Structure, $500.00. Contracted by Michael Schwans. 7/28/2020
Gary L. Hussing, 1709 Walnut St., Single Family Home- Addition, $1,280.00. Contracted by Ewalt Carpentry. 7/29/2020
Daniel J. Haas, 1803 Douglas Ave., Single Family Home- Addition, $25,000. Contracted by Daniel J. Haas. 7/29/2020
Corey J. Potts, 912 West 10 St., Roofing, $3,000. Contracted by Williams Brothers Construction. 7/29/2020
Mayer Signs, 2927 Lakeview Dr., Roofing, $10,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/30/2020
Travis R. Hively, 212 East 15 St., Roofing, $5,500. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/30/2020
Brandon Girard, 922 West 3 St., Roofing, $4,500. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/30/2020
Carmen L. Soulek, 1015 West 10 St., Roofing, $6,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/30/2020
David Bergendahl, 911 Spruce St., Roofing, $7,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/30/2020
John Huennekens, 1220 Pine St., Roofing, $6,500. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/30/2020
Jacob Woockman, 2014 Locust St., Roofing, $9,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/31/2020
Jean M. Frazier, 417 Green St., Roofing, $9,500. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/31/2020
Douglas B. Grass, 604 West 3 St., Roofing, $4,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/31/2020
Janet E. Rev Trust Johnson, 1703 Dakota St., Roofing, $9,500. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/31/2020
Lucretia Jane Kopecky, 1505 Whiting Dr., Roofing, $9,000. Contracted by H&H Roofing. 7/31/2020
———
July 2020 Total Valuation: $6,473,149.00
July 2019 Total Valuation: $6,075,498.80
2020 to Date Valuation: $20,747,228.50
2019 to Date Valuation: $28,654,284.80
Total Fees: $12,003.00
