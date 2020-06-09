SSA Helps Disabled Get To Work During COVID-19

Opportunities for individuals with disabilities to work from home are growing, which is especially important for disabled individuals with underlying health conditions during this pandemic.
As the country opens back up again after the COVID-19 shutdown, disabled individuals with underlying health conditions may have concerns about going back to work and being exposed to the novel coronavirus.
However, the employment landscape is changing, according to Diane Winiarski, director of Vocational Rehabilitation Services at Allsup Employment Services.
“We are seeing a lot of success with work-from-home in customer service jobs, call centers and in IT positions,” Winiarski said. “We have helped several individuals return to work in a work-from-home arrangement during COVID-19. Disabled individuals with weakened immune systems — such as cancer or transplant patients — should consider working from home, especially with the pandemic now.”
These opportunities are available to anyone on disability through the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) Ticket to Work program.
Ticket to Work is designed for individuals who receive a disability benefit but want to transition back to the workforce. It safeguards the benefit for over five years while the individual takes on this potentially challenging life change.
To help applicants, SSA designates employment networks, like Allsup Employment Services, to work with individuals seeking to enter the program. There are several options listed on the SSA website for individuals of varying disabilities to access the program.
“We have many beneficiaries who express a desire to work from home,” Winiarski said. “Employers can now hire qualified, talented individuals, who are currently out of work, and many times the accommodations are very inexpensive.”
Accommodations, such as a flexible work schedule or flexible hours, often allow individuals with disabilities to get started on the path to fulltime employment, she said.
SSA contracts with agencies, like Allsup Employment Services, across the country to help those on disability access the options offered through Ticket To Work.
“We have a list of employers who are actively hiring individuals to work from home,” Winiarski said. “We pre-screen those individuals to ensure the skill set and the necessary equipment to work from home, such as a computer, high-speed internet and related skills.”
For those starting from square one, there is help and support.
“We have resources available that we provide, such as financial resources to help them obtain a computer and help them obtain internet access,” she said. “We encourage individuals, if they do not have the skill set, to utilize this time during COVID-19 to take some free online courses like Excel, PowerPoint and typing tutorials to become work ready.”
Winiarski said her employment consultants work with each applicant to ensure that they have the skill set to consider a work-from-home arrangement.
“We will also help them complete their application online if they need assistance,” she said. “We will help them with virtual interviews — we tell them to expect those — and we do mock interviewing with that individual to really get them ready.”
In addition to helping individuals through Ticket to Work, SSA consultants like Allsup assist with benefits counseling as well as career planning, and their services are all free.
Through follow-ups with SSA beneficiaries in the Ticket To Work program, Winiarski has found that many of those who have opted for a work-from-home arrangement are still successful.
“I expect to see more work-from-home arrangements because we’ve identified positions that really do transfer well to a work-from-home arrangement,” Winiarski said. “I think, when we actually do go back into the office after COVID-19, it’s going to be very different.”
———
For more information go to Social Security’s website at www.choosework.ssa.gov or go to www.allsupemploymentservices.com.
