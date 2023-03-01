100 Years Ago
Friday, March 2, 1923
• Indications are that the vein of coal underlying the Will Inch farm east of the Jim river, penetrated while drilling a well, is of very low grade and will test even lower than lignite, according to Prof. G.F. Moulton, of the state university at Vermillion, and a member of the state geological survey, who in company with a number of interested persons yesterday paid a visit to the Inch farm to investigate the “find.”
• Tom Noonan, while hauling grain for James Noonan, experienced a runaway Monday afternoon after tying his team near the bank in Mission Hill. A herd of cattle frightened the team which bolted and struck the front of the hotel, smashing into an iron pillar. A wooden bench was demolished and a big splinter penetrated the breast of one of the horses, which is still in veterinary care.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 2, 1948
• The city commissioners and visitors who attended their regular meeting last night at the city hall were first to learn that Yankton will have its wading pool for tiny tots — without a public subscription of funds and without a new city appropriation. Mayor Carl G. Wallbaum announced at the beginning of the session that Dr. Jennie C. Murphy, one of Yankton’s esteemed professional women, will finance the wading pool.
• Sam J. Henderson, local chairman, reports that the city subscription for the March of Dimes here came to a total of $277. This was the combined gift of teachers and children of the public schools, the faculty and students of Southern State Teachers college, the St. Mary’s school, the Virginia theatre collections, and the March of Dimes coin boxes, which were placed in the various stores in the business district.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 2, 1973
• Pelicans nesting around South Dakota lakes have about 23,000 times the concentration of insecticides in the water of those lakes, according to a study conducted at South Dakota State University.
• Increased water flows from Lewis and Clark Lake for the 1973 season are scheduled to start at Gavins Point Dam on March 16, it is announced by Harold D. Green, project manager for the US. Army Corps of Engineers. With average precipitation and snow runoff for this time of year, it is expected that the releases will be increased 3,000 cubic feet per second each day to reach a release of approximately 34,000 cfs or full power plant capacity on March 22.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 2, 1998
• After five days of a relentless winter storm that buried parts of western South Dakota in 90 inches of snow, the state was to get some relief. “It will definitely be done tomorrow,” Matthew Bunkers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said Sunday night. The heaviest cities hit since the blizzard started Wednesday were Galena, with 94 inches of snow, and Lead, with 90 inches, he said.
• You won’t find him roaming the halls, but ex-football player O.J. Simpson is influencing the Yankton schools. Simpson’s murder trial raised public awareness of DNA and genetics. In turn, Yankton teachers Tom Merrill and Bob Medeck Sr. say genetics has become a key part of their Science Olympiad program and regular classroom work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.