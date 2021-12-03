The fourth- and fifth-grade students of Yankton’s Lincoln Elementary School will present their holiday musical on Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Yankton High School Theatre. The fourth grade will perform at 6 p.m. and the fifth grade at 6:45 p.m. This year, they will be performing “Elflandia” by John Jacobson.
“Elflandia” is the land of Santa’s elves who are busy making toys and getting ready for Santa’s yearly trip round the world to bring presents to all the deserving humans on the planet. But do human beings really exist? The reports the elves have heard are not very encouraging. Many are grumpy and stressed at holiday time, others are downright sour when they wake up from a nap, and some are just big and loud and hairy. Discover what the elves learn about humans when Santa shows up with a real living sample.
The public is invited to enjoy this free concert under the direction of Dena Den Herder, music educator.
