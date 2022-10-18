VERMILLION — Led by their professor, a group of law students at the University of South Dakota (USD) seeks to get hands-on experience practicing law while aiding lower-income families and individuals with federal tax disputes.
Students taking the Low-Income Tax Clinic (LITC) class at USD represent clients below the poverty level, established by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS), who need help dealing with tax issues including, assessments, collections and compliance.
“We deal a lot with people who are trying to claim dependents on their income tax returns, and the IRS hasn’t accepted it for some reason,” Briana Geraets, a second-year law student in the class, told the Press & Dakotan. “The clinic (steps) in and we need to find alternative ways to prove that these people actually are dependents under the taxpayer.”
Students in the LITC also deal with IRS tax audits and can organize offers or compromise settlements for the clinic’s clients, she said.
“We fill out Power of Attorney forms with the IRS, so we get power of attorney for the client and can work on their behalf,” said Geraets, who is currently working with nine clients through the LITC.
Being able to help the people is a great experience, she said.
Once students complete the class, they can continue to help individuals through the Volunteer Income Tax Clinic (VITA), a free tax preparation service offered at Vermillion’s Edith B. Siegrist Public Library at 18 Church Street. For more information, email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060.
Geraets said she plans on volunteering for VITA once she is done with LITC.
“The (LITC) class is really unique because it’s the first time that a lot of us are getting actual clients,” she said. “You can’t take (the class) until you’re a second- or third-year law student, and you have to take it in accordance with certain prerequisites to have the basic knowledge necessary to adequately help these clients.”
All case work done by student lawyers is checked by experienced graduate assistants or professor/clinic director Rebecca Stavish, a licensed attorney, Geraets said, adding that, in keeping with professional legal standards, the service is also confidential.
“The professional rules of responsibility apply to us and we are (not) allowed to divulge anything,” she said. “Everything is kept confidential because we’re working with people’s Social Security numbers, private information and financial information. We take that very seriously.”
There is no fee for the legal services, though clients are responsible for any court-filing fees and any taxes they are ultimately found to owe, Geraets said.
LITC legal activities are funded by the IRS to help individuals navigate the tax system as well as to hold the IRS accountable, she said.
“These people deserve — whatever their issues might be — their stimulus payment or their refund,” Geraets said. “The IRS can’t just say in perpetuity, ‘It’s coming. We’re working on it,’ because it doesn’t work that way.”
As part of its funding by the IRS, students working as legal representatives at the tax clinic are required to also do tax-oriented outreach and education activities, Geraets said, adding that she will be at The Center in Yankton on Nov. 2 to give a presentation on tax-scam prevention.
These presentations often bring clients in need to the LITC, she noted.
“The IRS uses inaccessible language,” Geraets said. “We want people to call us if they have questions, don’t just try and suffer through it and try to understand it on your own. We’re able to help.”
