USD Tax Clinic

Briana Geraets, a second-year law student at the University of South Dakota’s Knudson School of Law is participating in a class that enables her to offer free tax representation clinic to low-income individuals while experiencing what it is like to be a tax attorney.

 Courtesy Photo

VERMILLION — Led by their professor, a group of law students at the University of South Dakota (USD) seeks to get hands-on experience practicing law while aiding lower-income families and individuals with federal tax disputes.

Students taking the Low-Income Tax Clinic (LITC) class at USD represent clients below the poverty level, established by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS), who need help dealing with tax issues including, assessments, collections and compliance.

