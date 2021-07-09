The Upper Deck Bar & Grill of Yankton will host its Charity Poker Run on Saturday, July 17. The event will benefit Yankton’s Food for Thought and the Yankton Sack Pack.
This run will cover 200 miles and include five stops. There is $1,000 prize for the best hand.
Registration is from 11 a.m.-noon on July 17 at the Upper Deck, with the run starting shortly thereafter.
For more information, contact Kenneth at 605-665-3137 or 605-661-4952; or contact Jeff at 605-660-8582.
