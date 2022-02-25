Bridge Project Scores BIG

Yankton County has been looking for every available funding opportunity to make it feasible to rebuild the four James River road crossings it manages.
Friday came news that it would finally have the necessary resources to go ahead with the first replacement.
In a press release from the South Dakota Department of Transportation, it was announced that the county was the recipient of Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) funding for work on the Stone Church Bridge located about six miles south of Menno worth $3,166,000. The estimated project total cost is $4,306,000.
Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek told the Press & Dakotan that Friday’s news comes a year removed from a failed attempt at applying for a grant for the project.
“Last year, we applied for the BIG grant for the replacement,” he said. “We did not have any design engineering done. Our BIG grant score was 48, so we did not get the grant.”
He said the county took a few measures to ensure a much higher score for the next round of funding applications.
“We decided last year to go ahead and pay for the cost of the design engineering out of Yankton County’s own pocket,” he said. “Also, we (raised) the wheel tax to $5 per wheel. That gained us some (points), too, so this year when we applied in January, our BIG score was 59.”
Sedlecek said that put Yankton County’s score in at fifth among the other counties that applied.
Ultimately, 39 projects in 23 counties and the City of Sioux Falls were awarded funding for various bridge projects.
Sedlacek said that Friday’s announcement was huge for the project’s prospects.
“Without this funding, I don’t know that it would be possible for Yankton County to pay for a $4 million bridge out of our own pocket,” he said.
The county will be on the hook for $1,140,000 of the project.
From here, Sedlacek said it will still be a while before drivers are using a new bridge.
“There’s still some construction and design engineering to finish up,” he said. “Looking at, for a timeline, to put it out for a bid in August or September. The soonest I would expect to see any kind of demolition or construction being done on the bridge would most likely be next spring.”
He added that the same will be true of getting rebuilding projects done on the remaining three county James River crossings at Jamesville Colony, the Johnson Bridge west of Volin and Fleeg’s Bridge on Old highway 50 east of Yankton.
“It’s just going to take some time to get through the rest of them,” he said.
