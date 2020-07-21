The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lewis and Clark Visitor Center at Gavins Point Project is now open to visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The visitor center has implemented several CDC recommended COVID-19 safety precautions including: a requirement for visitors to wear masks; visitors remaining six feet apart from others outside their households while in the building; and follow the one way travel path marked throughout the building. Building occupancy will also be limited to 37 people, and some displays have been removed or closed.
Power plant tours have also been discontinued for the remainder of the year.
In keeping with CDC guidance, visitors with fever, shortness of breath, a cough or other COVID-19 symptoms, are asked to stay home. Frequent hand washing and sanitizing is strongly recommended.
The visitor center schedule is subject to change in response to health and safety guidelines, staffing levels or other unforeseen circumstances.
Questions can be directed to the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center at 402-667-2546 or by checking Facebook.com/USACEGavins.
