On Monday, April 10, construction work is scheduled to begin on two projects in the Yankton area.
Asphalt surfacing projects are scheduled for S.D. Highway 46 between S.D. Highway 37 and the town of Wagner, as well as for S.D. Highway 50 from the intersection with S.D. Highway 46 south to the Bon Homme/Charles Mix County line. Work on the projects will include cold milling, full depth reclamation, asphalt concrete surfacing, pipe culvert work, and turn lane construction.
