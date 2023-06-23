Lawmakers

Nebraska lawmakers watch the final vote to advance and send LB 574 to Gov. Jim PIllen’s desk for approval on May 19, 2023, in Lincoln.

 Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN — After a federal judge in Arkansas this week struck down a state law banning most gender-affirming care for minors, opponents of a similar Nebraska law are anticipating a similar outcome while supporters hope an appeals court will overturn it.

Arkansas leaders plan to appeal the decision for their law that prohibited hormones, puberty blockers and gender transition surgeries before the age of 18.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.