LINCOLN — After a federal judge in Arkansas this week struck down a state law banning most gender-affirming care for minors, opponents of a similar Nebraska law are anticipating a similar outcome while supporters hope an appeals court will overturn it.
Arkansas leaders plan to appeal the decision for their law that prohibited hormones, puberty blockers and gender transition surgeries before the age of 18.
The 8th Circuit includes Nebraska, and a ruling could strike down or affirm similar laws passed throughout the circuit.
Nebraska’s Legislative Bill 574, the Let Them Grow Act, is similar but includes key differences. One is delegating final rules and regulations on puberty blockers and hormones to the chief medical officer rather than a full ban.
State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, who introduced LB 574, said she is not concerned about her bill.
She said Nebraska is one of many states passing such laws, and similar bills have been introduced in Congress.
“Protecting children from experimental, irreversible drugs and surgeries that will permanently alter a child’s body in ways that have not been studied and are not fully understood to treat a mental health issue is the right thing to do,” she said in a statement.
State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, an attorney, said the delegation of authority to the chief medical officer is unlawful and “gives even more fuel to the flame of this being an unconstitutional law.”
He said the decision is “yet another wake-up call” and “exactly what we anticipated.”
State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who is also an attorney, said she assumes the Arkansas case will be taken all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court and looks forward to its ruling.
She cautioned she has not read the Arkansas decision in full but that she is “absolutely” confident in LB 574.
“I believe at its core, 574 is about protecting kids, and I see nothing discriminatory about that at all,” Slama said.
THE ARKANSAS DECISION
Protestors demonstrate against an Arkansas bill introduced earlier this year that would have restricted drag performances. Activists said this and other legislation discriminates against transgender Arkansans, including restrictions on transgender minors’ health care. (John Sykes/Arkansas Advocate)
In his Tuesday decision, U.S. District Judge James Moody found that the 2021 law — the Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act — violated the First and Fourteenth Amendment, discriminated on the basis of sex and infringed on parental rights.
Four families of trans youths were among those challenging the Arkansas law.
Among the points in Moody’s ruling:
• “Transgender care is not experimental care” and puberty blockers are “fully reversible.”
• Risks with hormones or surgeries that are irreversible are communicated with patients prior to informed consent, which requires parental approval.
• Such risks are similar to other medical care, and adolescents have the cognitive maturity to understand and assess the decision.
• Moody rejected comparisons to European countries because while they might have changed access to care in recent years, no country has banned the care.
LGBTQ LAWMAKERS RESPOND
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, whose son is trans, described the case as a “big win” for human rights and for LGBTQ people who for the past years have been fighting for rights they “already won.”
“There is no trans ‘debate.’ There is no ‘trans question.’ There is no ‘trans issue,’” Hunt said in a text. “There are trans people, and there are people who don’t want there to be trans people.”
State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha said that while it seems the United States is at the height of “sort of a frenzy that is anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ,” truth will prevail.
“The flavor of the week, if you will, is the trans community today, but historically it’s been the gay community, it’s been women, it’s been African Americans,” Fredrickson said. “At the end of the day, the queer community, we’re Nebraskans, we’re people, we belong here.”
‘THEY MADE A CHOICE’
The Arkansas case was brought up at least back in LB 574’s hearing among supporters.
“Do you think it’s good practice to put a bill into place knowing that there will be legal challenges that taxpayers are going to have to foot the bill for?” Omaha State Sen. Jen Day asked Kauth at the end of the hearing.
“I think that there are things worth fighting for, and this is one of them,” Kauth responded.
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha led the months-long filibuster because of LB 574.
She said lawmakers “willfully ignored” the reality of Arkansas yet could have stopped the fight at any point.
“They made a choice,” Cavanaugh said. “Every single day.”
Cavanaugh publicly called out a handful of senators this week who publicly or privately expressed hesitations on the bill during part of this year: State Sens. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, Myron Dorn of Adams, Merv Riepe of Ralston, Jana Hughes of Seward and Mike McDonnell of Omaha.
Dorn said he knew about the Arkansas case and that LB 574 could end up in the courts.
If lawmakers do or don’t pass a bill based on whether it will be challenged, he said, “that’s not good as a Legislature either.”
“Sometimes there will be things that we do that the court will say that, according to them, isn’t right,” Dorn said. “That’s part of why we have the three separate branches of government.”
Hughes said LB 574 was originally structured much like the Arkansas bill — “almost word for word” — which was part of the reason she questioned it during initial rounds of debate.
The Arkansas case, she said, affirmed those hesitations.
“I’m hoping what we’ve passed works and is better,” Hughes said, also pointing to the chief medical officer’s new role.
PLANNED PARENTHOOD
Hughes’ support for LB 574 also came because Planned Parenthood offers hormone therapies that do not require counseling prior to care.
Andi Curry Grubb, state executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, said Planned Parenthood landed at providing the “highest level of care” in the most accessible way. It is available to post-pubescent patients 16 and older and requires parental consent for minors.
The organization originally required similar documentation as other providers in the state but heard from the trans community that doing so created a barrier.
Curry Grubb said the intake process for such care is more in-depth than other services with longer appointments performed mostly by advanced practice clinicians (usually nurse practitioners or physician assistants).
The intake is to learn how patients came to their decision and includes what supports they have, who they’ve talked to and questions about counseling and therapy.
ABORTION RESTRICTIONS SECURED RIEPE’S SUPPORT
Riepe, noting he is not an attorney, said Nebraska will have to see how the decision plays out, but LB 574 might have exemptions to protect it.
Instead, he focused on LB 574’s other component: a 12-week abortion ban timed at gestational age that he helped craft.
The senator was the main reason anti-abortion senators sought to find another path after he was “present, not voting” on LB 626, State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s near-total abortion ban.
Riepe said he is “obviously” more concerned about that side, and when he spoke on the floor when the amendment came to add the abortion restrictions, he only focused on that side and “why I thought it made sense.”
“I made it a point, a specific point, too, because I didn’t feel like I had — I had some mixed feelings,” Riepe said.
Riepe said he understood that some looked to him as the “white knight” who could also defeat LB 574.
However, he saw this as his “one chance” to act on a 12-week bill before new efforts in 2024 could lead to a more restrictive bill.
Brandt and McDonnell did not respond to requests for comment.
IMPORTANCE OF CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER
State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, Health and Human Services Committee chair, said the main way Nebraska’s law is different is involvement from the chief medical officer, Dr. Timothy Tesmer.
Hansen brought the final amendment on LB 574 introducing the chief medical officer and bringing the abortion restrictions.
Tesmer has committed to using his medical experience and forming a team to create the new rules. These will go through at least one public hearing with review from the Attorney General’s and Governor’s Offices.
“Ours I’m sure will be reactionary to what’s going on around the country to see what’s most appropriate,” Hansen said.
But Dungan said these would still be creating barriers to care on the basis of sex, and the law still maintains a ban on surgery that Judge Moody struck down.
Hansen said Nebraska will wait to see how to respond and whether that will require legislative action.
“I’m hoping we won’t have to,” Hansen said. “But we have to kind of also react to what’s going with other states and what the courts are doing.”
