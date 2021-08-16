Missing Yankton Center Inmate Back In Custody

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota prison inmate Christopher Cramblit is back in custody.
According to the Department of Corrections, Cramblit was arrested in Minnehaha County Aug. 14 and returned to DOC custody.
He left the Yankton Community Work Center without authorization Aug. 8.
Cramblit is currently serving three concurrent sentences for child abuse from Minnehaha County.
Leaving a nonsecure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.