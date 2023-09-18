AVON — After two executive sessions Monday night, the Avon school board tabled action on the resignation of a special education teacher.
The teacher, Dakota Bodden, tendered his resignation at last week’s regular school board meeting and formally handed in his resignation the next day. The resignation was tendered due to his decisions regarding coaching school activities.
The board and administrators intend to contact Bodden about resuming duties at Avon but, in the meantime, have drawn up a plan for serving his special education students.
The main question did not focus on Bodden’s teaching but on his coaching after the 2022 football season. He served as an assistant coach on the football team.
Bodden also resigned as track coach.
The board also spoke with staff members in executive session Monday night.
In open session, the board indicated it plans to provide more compensation for teachers and paraprofessionals for their extra work and duties.
Superintendent Tom Culver told the Press & Dakotan that he is confident that student needs will be taken care of now and in the future.
More details will be presented in an upcoming edition of the Press & Dakotan.
