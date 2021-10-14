PIERRE — The Mental Health of First Responders Task Force will hold its second meeting of the 2021 interim on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Mental Health of First Responders Task Force, chaired by Rep. Rhonda Milstead (R-Hartford) with vice chair Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton), will receive an update on the Heroes Wellness Grant, discuss volunteer recruitment and retention incentives for first responders, and review available resources.
The agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/221620.pdf.
