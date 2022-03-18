A Stirring Time

Editor’s Note: This is the second of two stories on area residents assisting with the Ukrainian relief effort.
Calvary Baptist Church’s “sister” churches in Ukraine continue to show charity and strength amid the ongoing military conflict with Russia.
Calvary Baptist has had ties to two churches in Ukraine for many years, according to Errin Mulberry, lead pastor at Calvary.
“Two people who kind of spearhead our ministry with them, Leo Pederson and Gerald Rempfer, have actually been to the Ukraine on numerous occasions — I think their last visit was 2018 — and so they have a really good connection,” Mulberry said.
After the bombings started weeks ago as Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, a former Soviet-satellite country, Rempfer and Pederson managed to remain in contact with a church member there, receiving news and making arrangements to send them donations.
They have asked to keep that person’s name confidential in this story.
There have been texts back and forth as well as a video narrated by the Ukrainian contact that shows bombed-out houses and streets in Ukraine and Russian prisoners, but also how the sister churches are handling the war.
The video shows how the churches in Big Valley, Mariupol and Chornomorsk have created bomb shelters in their basements, covering the windows with sandbags and creating sleeping areas and lounging areas to accommodate anyone who shows up at their doors during the air raids. During the video, a volunteer is preparing a hot meal so those who seek the church’s shelter won’t go hungry.
The video, recorded March 4, recounted how on the previous night during a 3 a.m. air raid, the first in that city, 40 “non-believers” arrived at the church seeking food and shelter. Church members expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share their faith with those people, the narrator said.
As a result of communist suppression of all religions, there are many people in the former Soviet Union who have never been exposed to any religious teachings.
“I think it’s amazing that they’re thanking Jesus for this war because it’s giving them the opportunity to share Jesus with people who don’t know Him,” Mulberry said. “I would pray I’d have that kind of fortitude to be thankful for what they’re going through, having air raids and hearing bombs blowing up.”
At one point in the video, that narrator shows a small room and says, “This is the place for children to stay to sleep, to play, if it’s possible to play.”
“That really pulls on your heartstrings — if the children feel like they can play,” he said. “You think of the kids, and they just have nothing to do with this conflict at all — I mean, zero. Most of these people don’t but they find themselves in the midst of it.”
Rempfer and Pederson received a text last Saturday that read, “This is the 17th day of the war in Ukraine. I think right now, there is no safe place in Ukraine where there is peace. All people are moving from one region to another to look for a safe place in our region. We have air alerts many times a day. We hear bombing and we hear the work of air protection. People from other regions are coming to stay for a couple of days here to move forward, many heading to Moldova to reach European countries.”
That day, the contact in Ukraine was headed to Germany to place a daughter with friends there. As of Tuesday, there had been no word, and Mulberry, Rempfer and Pederson were beginning to worry. A text reached them Wednesday saying that the child was safe and the parent was returning to be with the rest of the family in Ukraine.
The original inroads to the Ukrainian Baptist churches were made by the Southern Baptists, but after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in the southern U.S., they decided to work closer to home. They passed the mantle to the Northern Baptists, Rempfer told the Press & Dakotan.
“The connections to the Ukrainian churches go back to at least 2005,” he said. “In March and April that year, we went over and visited these churches, and each group picked out a church that we would call a sister church.”
However, Rempfer noted that as a descendent of Germans from Russia, his connection to Ukraine — and that of many who share that heritage in the Yankton area — goes much deeper.
“An invitation was issued by Russia (in the late 1700s) for people to come over to homestead and farm the ground, so every bit of my DNA has passed through the country of Ukraine and the Moldova area, though I am still German,” he said. “The very first Germans from Russia came to South Dakota in 1873. You take north of Lesterville to Menno, all the way to Freeman and you head on up, that is all Germans from Russia or the area that we call Ukraine now.”
Members of Yankton-area Baptist churches have been visiting those churches and getting in touch with that part of their heritage for many years, Rempfer said.
Pederson said he has been to Ukraine seven times with other church members on various projects.
“We’re very concerned for their safety and for their families’ safety, and of all Ukrainians, but especially our friends from all the churches that we’re associated with there,” Pederson said. “We have a lot of friends there. They have a hospitality that — ours doesn’t compare. They’re such a loving, caring people.”
The compassion and service they offer others continually amazes him, Pederson said.
Mulberry read a text from the Ukrainian contact about a conversation with a Ukrainian woman and how they all wish for peace, but the woman gave her another take on the situation.
“’You know, on my bottle for medicine, there is a note: stir it for better results. That is what’s happening now. Those who didn’t want to hear about God, they come to the church for help, for comfort. Of course, we trust Him, and we realize that we have been stirred up well for a better usage for His purpose,’” Mulberry read. “I pray that I could have that fortitude and say, ‘Thank you God for doing this so that I can share you with people.’”
For more information about donating to Calvary Baptist’s Ukrainian sister churches, call 605-665-5594.
