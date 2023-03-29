LINCOLN, Neb. — Guests at northeast Nebraska state park areas were treated to some improvements in 2022, with more set to be completed in 2023. The following is a roundup of those improvements and projects:
LEWIS AND CLARK STATE RECREATION AREA
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 2:43 am
LEWIS AND CLARK STATE RECREATION AREA
Campers at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area near Crofton will find 13 new 50-amp sites with rock surfacing.
The project cost $90,000 and was funded with money from the Capital Maintenance Fund and Nebraska Game and Parks funds.
Eastern red cedar trees also were removed to reduce fuel for wildfires. Game and Parks and a State Wildlife Grant split the cost of $50,000.
Work began in 2022 on the installation of new wastewater lagoons, a new sewer force main, and upgraded sewer lift stations — a $1.5 million project. Funding for the project, which will be completed this year, will come from Nebraska Game and Parks, the Capital Maintenance Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act.
PONCA STATE PARK
In August, Ponca State Park near Ponca became one of three state park areas where Tentrr sites were introduced. Tentrr, which offers ready-to-go camping accommodations at more than 1,000 fully equipped campsites across the country, offers eight single camps and two double camps at Ponca.
Tentrr offers 10-foot by 12-foot canvas wall tents that come with a memory foam mattress, Adirondack chairs and a fire pit. Other amenities include a propane heater and a table with benches. The single sites can hold up to six campers – with two in the safari tent and up to four additional campers in the included pop-up tent. Pets are allowed at most sites.
Tentrr also has sites at Louisville State Recreation Area and Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area.
NIOBRARA STATE PARK
Those wanting to access the Niobrara River from Niobrara State Park will be able to do so when water levels allow after a new water access was built in 2022 in a partnership between Game and Parks and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The park also took efforts to remove eastern red cedar trees to reduce fuel for wildfires and prevent the harmful spread of trees into Nebraska’s grasslands. Tree removal cost $55,000, a cost shared by the Nebraska Forest Service, State Wildlife Grant and Nebraska Game and Parks.
Another improvement will include a new park entrance from the road, at a cost of $305,259, which will be covered by the Nebraska State Rec Road Program.
