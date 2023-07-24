Wausa Man Killed In Three-Vehicle Accident

A Wausa, Nebraska, man was killed late Thursday in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 81 near the intersection with Highway 20.
According to a press release, a Chrysler Concorde was traveling northbound on Highway 81, near the Highway 20 junction, when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound Buick Regal at approximately 9:45 p.m. Thursday. The Buick was then struck by a semi.
